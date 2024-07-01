Berlanga Dismisses Plant, Sets Sights on Canelo

Edgar Berlanga says he has no interest in fighting Caleb Plant because he’s on the “back burner” for him. Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) says he will pick up “that bag” fighting Canelo Alvarez next, and he has no desire to fight the twice-beaten Plant.

Fans wanted to see Berlanga fight the former IBF super middleweight champion ‘Sweethands’ Plant before he fought for Canelo for his undisputed 168-lb championship.

Berlanga: A Business-Level Fighter for Canelo?

If Berlanga, 27, beat Plant, it would be his first fight against a true world class fighter, and he would be seen as a credible opponent for Canelo instead of someone getting the match due to plastic resume filled with horrid opposition.

Berlanga would be a business-level fighter for Canelo, a guy who is picked because he has a large following in parts of New York and is not viewed as a threat.

“He is easy work. He’s food. I’m not even worried about him. He on the back burner. He already got beat up twice, and he went about it the wrong way. I’m on to bigger things. I’m the mandatory for Canelo,” said Edgar Berlanga to Cigar Talk when asked if he’s interested in a fight against Caleb Plant.

Berlanga earned the WBA mandatory spot with a win over Irish fighter Padraig McCrory last February. The World Boxing Association had given McCrory a high ranking after beating 39-year-old Marco Antonio Peribán and Leon Bunn.

Berlanga made easy work of McCrory, stopping him in the sixth round last February.

“We not [Jermall] Charlo. We from New York. I’m about to make that bag. I’m going to beat him,” said Berlanga about Canelo.

Berlanga has a good chance of getting the fight against Canelo next because the Mexican star doesn’t have a lot of options for well-known, beatable opposition. Canelo is not going to fight anyone dangerous with talents like David Benavidez, David Morrell, Christian Mbilli, or Diego Pacheco.

At least Berlanga has a good record at first glance, and he’s well-liked in New York. Still, you’d like to have seen Berlanga beat at least one credible fighter before facing Canelo because his resume is too poor for him to be considered a viable option.

Berlanga’s best wins:

– Steve Rolls: 40

– Padraig McCrory: 36

– Marcelo Coceres

– Roamer Alexis Angulo: 40

– Demond Nicholson

– Jason Quigley