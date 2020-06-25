Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez Official Weigh In Results

(ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT)

• Jason Moloney 117.7 lbs vs. Leonardo Baez 118.3 lbs

(Bantamweight — 10 Rounds)

• Abraham Nova 131.9 lbs vs. Avery Sparrow 131.5 lbs

(Junior Lightweight — 10 Rounds)

• Orlando Gonzalez 126 lbs vs. Luis Porozo 125 lbs

(Featherweight — 8 Rounds)

• Vlad Panin 149 lbs vs. Benjamin Whitaker 149 lbs

(Welterweight — 6 Rounds)

• Clay Burns 143.6 lbs vs. Reymond Yanong 143 lbs

(Welterweight — 6 Rounds)

• Waldo Cortes 246.9 lbs vs. Kingsley Ibeh 286.4 lbs

(Heavyweight — 6 Rounds)

TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes from the MGM Grand Conference Center – Grand Ballroom (Las Vegas) – The fights continue from the MGM Grand Thursday, June 25, when WBO No. 2 bantamweight contender Jason Moloney will face Leonardo Baez in a 10-rounder (ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m. ET).

Week 3 of the Top Rank on ESPN summer series concludes from TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City on Saturday, June 27, when WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt will face Eleazar “Tronco” Valenzuela in a 10-round lightweight bout (ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 11 p.m. ET).

June 25 – MGM Grand Conference Center – Grand Ballroom Main Event

Jason Moloney (20-1, 17 KOs) vs. Leonardo Baez (18-2, 9 KOs) 10 Rounds, Bantamweight

Jason Moloney came up a hair short in his bid for the IBF bantamweight world title in October 2018, losing a disputed split decision to Emmanuel Rodriguez. He has knocked out three opponents since, most recently blitzing Dixon Flores in two rounds on the same card as his brother’s victory over Elton Dharry. Baez, from Mexicali, Mexico, has won six in a row, most recently shutting out former interim world champion Moises Flores over eight rounds. “My opponent, Leonardo Baez, is a good fighter who comes forward and puts on a lot of pressure,” Jason Moloney said. “I have been working extremely hard to make sure this is the most spectacular performance of my career and to prove that I am ready for another shot at a world title.” Said Baez: “I’m very happy for this opportunity. I had already been training, so that’s why I’m ready to come back. I’m confident in my preparation. I know I will walk away with my hand raised.”

Co-Feature

Abraham Nova (18-0, 14 KOs) vs. Avery Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs)

10 Rounds, Junior Lightweight

Nova made his Top Rank debut in January, registering a fourth-round knockout. He returns for his “Bubble” debut against Sparrow, a battle-hardened Philadelphia native who is coming off a March 2019 decision victory over former world title challenger Hank Lundy. Nova, born in Puerto Rico and raised in Albany, New York, was one of Teofimo Lopez’s chief sparring partners before Lopez’s lightweight title-winning effort over Richard Commey last December.

Undercard

Orlando “El Zurdo de Oro” González (14-0, 10 KOs), from Aguadilla Puerto Rico, will face off against Ecuadorian veteran Luis Porozo (15-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight. A southpaw puncher, Gonzalez has registered three knockouts in his last four fights.

June 27

TV Azteca Studios

Main Event

Miguel Berchelt (37-1, 33 KOs) vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (21-13-4, 16 KOs)

Berchelt, the long-reigning WBC super featherweight kingpin, will return in his first non-title bout since 2015. A native of Cancun, Mexico, he has notched five consecutive knockouts, including a devastating fourth-round stoppage over former world champion Jason Sosa in his last outing. Valenzuela is 8-3 with one no-contest in his last 12 bouts.

Undercard

Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (17-0, 16 KOs), a 21-year-old punching prodigy from Ensenada, Mexico, will fight Dante “Crazy” Jardon (32-6, 23 KOs) in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight.

In a 10-round junior lightweight bout, Mauricio “Bronco” Lara (18-2, 12 KOs) will fight unbeaten Tijuana native Humberto Galindo (12-0-1, 9 KOs).

Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (14-0, 12 KOs) will look to extend his knockout streak to eight in an eight-round featherweight battle against Luis Guzman (8-14, 1 KO).

Junior welterweight prospect Ruben “Pollito” Aguilar (9-0, 7 KOs), who has five consecutive first-round knockouts, will fight Emanuel Herrera (7-10, 1 KO) in a six-rounder.