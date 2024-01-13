‘Mayhem’ Moloney Maintains Reign: Defeats Saul Sanchez – Boxing Results

WBO bantamweight champion Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) had to go through sheer agony to the young gun Saul Sanchez (20-3, 12 KOs) by an unpopular twelve majority decision in the most exciting fight of the night thus far at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada.

Sanchez & Moloney stood head to head, exchanging bombs from start to finish, with the Southern California native appearing to get the better of the action. The scores were 114-114, 116-112, and 116-112.

The last two scores didn’t reflect the faction fight that took place, as Sanchez fought better and was landing the more hurtful punches. Moloney was cut over his right eye from a clash of heads in round four. It was a one-inch cut, but his corner did a good of keeping it from bleeding too badly.

In the end, the judges were more impressed with Moloney’s scoring shots, and not putting as much weight on Sanchez’s more powerful and more numerous connects.

The younger, stronger, and busier Sanchez was all over the 33-year-old Moloney, hurting him repeatedly with uppercuts from rounds six through twelve.

Moloney’s Grit and Determination

The Australian Moloney worked hard, not slowing down, despite being hurt numerous times in rounds six, seven, nine, ten, and eleven. Sanchez had Moloney holding on frequently with his uppercuts, but Mayhem was able to quickly recover each time and continue fighting hard.