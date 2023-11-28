Benn vs Eubank Jr Likely For February 3rd at Tottenham Stadium

According to a report from The Mail, the British grudge match that is Conor Benn Vs. Chris Eubank Junior will very likely take place on February 3rd. The news story says the fight “will be finalised this week,” and that it will be staged at the Tottenham Hotspur football Stadium.

As fans know, these two were all set to get it on in October of last year, only for the undefeated Benn to fail two drugs tests. Benn has vehemently insisted he did nothing wrong all the way through, and now, having had one fight back (against a guy, Rodolfo Orozco, who, quite incredibly, failed a drugs test of his own!) it seems he will finally be able to get his hands on his bitter rival, the three times beaten Eubank Jr.

We must wait for details such as what weight the fight will be fought at, TV details, and how much the fans will have to pay to see the fight. But as news of the fight being close to done broke, both fighters took to social media to sling nasty insults and threats at each other.

“I can’t wait to punch you in the head @ChrisEubankJr,” Benn wrote on X.

“Dead man walking,” Eubank shot back.

“I’ll remind you of this when you are being scraped up off the f*****g canvas,” Benn wrote. “Feb 3 I’m ending your career #4rounds.”

These two fighters really do dislike each other, it’s not mere hype, the fight a guaranteed seller as it is, this due to the name factor alone. The bad blood is real and it’s finally time for Benn and Eubank the Next Generation to settle things in the ring.

Who wins this fight? A lot may depend on the weight the fight will be fought at, what with Benn, 22-0(14) being a natural welterweight and Eubank, 33-3(24) being a man who has fought as high as super middleweight. Chris Eubank Sr has already stated that this fight is a “gimmick” and that it shouldn’t be happening. But it seems Benn Vs. Eubank Jr is happening and will be officially announced this week.