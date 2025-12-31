Hitchins is unbeaten. He holds the IBF junior welterweight title. He has fought once per year since winning it. That is the core issue fans keep circling back to. Not losses. Not performance inside a single fight. Absence.

Replies under the post reflected that frustration. Some urged him to stop talking and start signing. Others pointed to stalled opportunities from earlier in his career. Names resurfaced. Missed moments. Tensions with promoters. A reputation for being hard to match.

None of this is new. What made the post notable was the admission. Hitchins did not deflect. He did not argue. He did not counter with highlights or receipts. He agreed.

That matters because junior welterweight is not standing still. The division keeps moving around him. Activity is currency. Visibility matters. So does momentum.

Right now Hitchins sits in between. Champion status without champion rhythm. Social presence without ring presence. He is not under threat. He is not being chased. He is waiting.

That can work for a while. It does not work forever.

The post did not announce a fight. It did not change his calendar. It did not promise anything concrete. What it did was remove one excuse. Silence.

Hitchins acknowledged what people see. That the notch needs turning. The next move is simple in theory and difficult in practice.

Fight more. Fight visibly. Fight someone that answers the question.