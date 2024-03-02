Benavidez Reveals Extreme Measures in Pursuit of Canelo Fight

David Benavidez insists that he’s done all that is humanely possible to land a lucrative, life-changing money fight against Canelo Alvarez, but without success. According to the Mexican Monster, Benavidez says he offered to take a smaller purse when Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) with PBC.

Now that Canelo is not with PBC, Benavidez says he won’t cross the street to fight him on DAZN, which is the end game for any chance of Canelo-Benavidez happening. There’s nothing more to be said.

Benavidez is steadfast with staying loyal to PBC and not crossing the street for a Canelo fight, so he’s left with whatever they have for him.

The Elusive Superfight

The Mexican Monster Benavidez claims that he was willing to take $5 million purse to fight Canelo, and that he would receive $60 million. That figure has never been verified as having any truth, but it plays well for Benavidez to say that Canelo was offered that much.

Benavidez’s management would never ever agree to let him fight for $5 million against Canelo. That doesn’t pass the laugh test.

“I was completely fine with that. This guy was taking everything, and I’m not saying he shouldn’t. I don’t give a f***; I wanted the opportunity,” said Benavidez to Thaboxingvoice about his efforts to make the Canelo fight.

Money Talks, But Did It Derail the Fight?

Canelo can make more money fighting Benavidez in Saudi Arabia, so, of course, he wouldn’t bite at the figure that he’s throwing around. Again, the $60 million that Benavidez is talking about has never been verified as being real. Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso revealed that there was never an offer of $55 million, so it’s unclear where Benavidez is getting this $60M that he’s telling the media.

It’s got to be hard for Canelo to respect the way that Benavidez is pushing for the fight with him, because that’s not something that he ever did during his career. If someone didn’t want to fight Canelo, he wouldn’t continue to push. Canelo would move on, which is what Benavidez should do himself. Have some dignity and forget about Canelo.