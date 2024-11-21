Jai Opetaia Vs. Huseyin Cinkara Set For January 8th

The fight we all now want to see in the cruiserweight division is an it-makes-all-the-sense-in-the-world unification fight between champions Gilberto Ramirez and Jai Opetaia. This one, a guaranteed thriller, cannot come soon enough. First, though, Australian warrior Opetaia, unbeaten at 26-0(20) must fulfil his next mandatory, this against IBF number-one challenger Huseyin Cinkara. The fight will take place at the Gold Coast Convention Centre on January 8th, to be televised by DAZN.

It’s probably fair to say that many fans will be unfamiliar with 39 year old Cinkara. The man from Istanbul is unbeaten himself, this at 22-0(18) but he has not fought too many people of real note, Cinkara’s stoppage win over Armend Xhoxhaj seeing him earn his shot at Opetaia. On paper, this fight seems like a mismatch, with Opetaia’s time being wasted. Still mandatory defences are what they are, and we all know the folks at the IBF are tough in this regard.

Opetaia, for so many fans not only the best cruiserweight in the world but also one of the most impressive and exciting fighters around today, is also a guy who likes to stay active. The January 8 fight will be Opetaia’s fourth fight in a little over a year, which going by today’s standard, where so many fighters box once or twice a year, this is good going. 29 year old Opetaia aims to unify the 200 pound division and then make the move to heavyweight.

No disrespect to Cinkara, but he doesn’t figure to spoil any of southpaw Opetaia’s plans when he fights him in January. After having fought his last four fights on the road, in the UK and in Saudi Arabia, the January 8th fight will be a homecoming for Opetaia. And Opetaia will be in no mood to let his passionate fans down. It will be surprising if this fight goes the distance, let’s put it that way.

And then, hopefully, Opetaia and “Zurdo” will indeed get it on some time, some place in 2025. And who wins the war when this one goes down?