“Bam” Rodriguez Says He’ll Silence Estrada In “Personal” Fight

Not only is the fast-approaching fight between Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Juan Francisco Estrada a great match up and potentially (in fact likely) a great fight, it’s also a personal fight for the unbeaten Rodriguez. “Bam,” who will square off with Estrada for the WBC super-flyweight title in one of the most anticipated fights of the year, spoke with Fight Hype, and the unbeaten 24 year old said he has not had his due respect from Estrada, a rival who he says has “been discrediting my wins since like 2022.”

“Bam” says he aims to make Estrada pay on June 29 and also silence his remaining critics.

“People are still counting me out for some reason. They don’t believe I am who I am, especially Estrada, he’s been discrediting my wins since like 2022 so this fight means a lot to prove him wrong, prove the boxing world wrong, and to fight for another title – all that combined, I’m just coming with everything,” Rodriguez, 19-0(12) said. “Yeah [it is personal], just because of the things he said. I want to prove him wrong, prove his team wrong. I’m a lot fresher. I’m only 24 years old………he’s like maybe ten years older than me so he’s been through a lot of wars, probably has taken a toll on him but I’m expecting the best Estrada. That’s what I’m preparing for.”

If it is the “best” Estrada that shows up on fight night – as in the warrior who punched out two thrilling wins over the great Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez – we will have some fight at the end of the month. The Mexican champ is 34 now, however, and as Rodriguez says, Estrada, 44-3(28) and never stopped, has been in some real wars. This fight may well come down to how much Estrada has got left in the tank.

But Rodriguez wants the best fights, all the time, and he will get plenty of deserved praise if he can beat Estrada to add another belt to his growing collection. And if “Bam” can become the first man to stop Estrada, well, that would be some statement.

The two men have sparred before, with Rodriguez saying only that the spar gave his confidence a “boost,” and they will no doubt have studied plenty of footage of one another. Both men will be in tip-top shape for this one, and we fans cannot wait.

Southpaw “Bam” is coming off that practically punch-perfect stoppage win over Sunny Edwards from December, while Estrada has not boxed since getting his repeat win over Gonzalez back in December of 2022. Might rust, along with a touch of bad blood, or a perceived lack of respect, play a factor in the outcome of this one?