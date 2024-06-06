Hall Of Fame Weekend This Week, To Be Livestreamed Sunday

It’s always a special time for boxing – for the fighters, for the fans, for the media, when it’s Hall of Fame weekend. This weekend, the celebrations will roll around again at Canastota, New York, and there are some special fighters being enshrined; some living, others not. And this year, the official induction ceremony will be livestreamed courtesy of the HOF You Tube channel.

Fans who are unable to attend in person can watch fighters such as Ricky Hatton, Michael Moorer and Ivan Calderon being honored. The full list of 2024 inductees is as follows:

Hatton, Moorer, Calderon, Diego Corrales, Jane Couch, Ana Maria Torres, trainer Kenny Adams, manager Jackie Kallen, publicist Fred Sternburg, journalist Wallace Matthews, broadcaster Nick Charles, Luis Angel Firpo, and Theresa Kibby.

For many fans, the highlight this year will be the enshrinement of “Chico,” the late, great Diego Corrales. Corrales was an absolute ring warrior, with the highlight of his career being the simply epic, never to be forgotten war he and Jose Luis Castillo thrilled the world with in May of 2005. For numerous experts, fans and fellow fighters, the battle “Chico” won in that stunning 10th round ranks as THE greatest fight ever seen.

It could be argued that, for that fight alone, Corrales deserves to be enshrined in the HOF, but there was plenty more great stuff from Diego during his career. A world champion at super featherweight and lightweight, Corrales gave us memorable fights when shooting it out with: Robert Garcia, Derrick Gainer, Angel Manfredy, Floyd Mayweather, Joel Casamayor, Acelino Freitas, and Joshua Clottey.

Corrales gave his all each and every time he fought, his heart and sheer guts legendary. Sadly as we all know, “Chico” lost his life at the young age of 29, this in May of 2007, ironically on the second anniversary of the Castillo win. Corrales was killed in a bike accident, his death shocking the boxing community.

Had he lived, Corrales would be turning 47 in August. You can expect there to be many Corrales fans in the house this weekend in Canastota, while many more of us will be able to watch the induction of “Chico” and all the other special people being honored via the livestream.

British fans will be excited to see “Hitman” Hatton enshrined, along with female trailblazer Jane Couch.

HOF weekend will run from today, June 6, to Sunday, June 9.