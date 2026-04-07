The 37-year-old returns Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with his future tied directly to the result. Fury made it clear there is no long-term plan beyond this fight, and no safety net if it goes wrong.

“There’s just one fight, and that’s it,” Fury said. “Because if he beats me, then it’s curtains, isn’t it? There’s no other fights after that. I’m done.”

Fury is a master of the retirement narrative, so skepticism is definitely the smart play here. He has officially hung up the gloves at least five times now, only to find his way back to the ring every single time.

However, there are a few factors that make his “curtains” comment feel a bit more grounded this time around, even if we take it with a grain of salt.

This fight against Makhmudov on April 11 is the first British event broadcast live by Netflix. While Fury has publicly outlined a three-fight plan for 2026, ideally leading to that elusive Anthony Joshua showdown, the stakes for this specific comeback are unique.

Fury is returning from a 16-month layoff following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. If he loses to Makhmudov, a man Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello have already stopped, his stock as a “top tier” heavyweight effectively disappears.

The money for an Anthony Joshua fight would be astronomical. But if Fury loses to Makhmudov, the “Battle of Britain” loses its status as a huge must-see clash and becomes a novelty act. For someone with Fury’s ego, entering a fight with Joshua as a massive underdog coming off three straight losses might be a pill he can’t swallow.

Fury’s father, John, has been vocal about wanting Tyson to stay retired, and Tyson himself has admitted that he struggles with the void boxing leaves in his life. He’s fighting because he doesn’t know how to do anything else.

If Fury can’t beat a fringe contender like Makhmudov, the realization that his physical tools have finally declined might be the only thing that actually forces him out.

In boxing, we usually have to apply a 50% discount to anything Fury says regarding his future. He thrives on the drama of the final walk. If he loses a close, controversial decision, the rematch and redemption story sells itself. But if Makhmudov lands one of those signature heavy hands and stops him? That might be the one scenario where the pride actually works in favor of retirement rather than against it.

“If I had picked a pushover, I probably wouldn’t have trained,” Fury said. “But because I know he’s a dangerous man, I’ve dedicated myself really well and come in in great form.”

Even when Fury looked physically “fit” for Francis Ngannou and the first Usyk fight, the reflexes and the ability to absorb a clean shot seemed diminished. The 16-month layoff leading into this Saturday at Tottenham only adds more fog to the situation.

Fury spent ten weeks in Pattaya, Thailand, for this camp, reportedly focusing on returning to the elusive movement of his early career rather than the “Kronk” power-punching style. But at 37, the lateral movement that once made a 6’9″ man look like a middleweight is usually the first thing to go.

Makhmudov might have lost to Kabayel and Vianello, but he still hits like a truck. If Ngannou, a boxing novice, could drop a “fit” Fury, what happens when a seasoned, heavy-handed pro like Makhmudov lands? Dedication can help your gas tank, but it rarely fixes a chin that has started to fail.