Trainer Billy Nelson says he’d like a rematch for his fighter, Martin Bakole, against Joseph Parker. He wants Bakole (21-2-1, 16 KOs) to have a full camp this time, rather than the “36 hours” they had in his second-round knockout loss to Parker (36-4, 24 KOs) earlier this year on February 22nd.

Parker’s Rough Night With Wardley

It would be an ideal time for heavyweight contender Bakole to face Parker, as he’s coming off an 11th-round knockout loss to Fabio Wardley on October 25th in London. Parker soaked up a lot of punishment from Wardley and needed to be pulled out by referee Howard Foster after he stopped throwing punches while taking a beating on the ropes.

Bakole will fight in January on a card in Riyadh against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Nelson says Bakole will be ready to face Parker after that fight.

“I would love a Joe Parker rematch after the fight in January after a full camp,” said trainer Billy Nelson to Pro Boxing Fans about wanting a rematch for his fighter Martin Bakole against Joseph Parker to avenge his second-round knockout loss earlier this year in February.

Bakole’s Weight Problem

It’s understandable why Nelson would want Bakole to get a second crack at Parker because he wasn’t at his best for that Fight. Coming in as a late replacement opponent, Bakole was badly out of shape at 310 lbs and much too slow to compete against the faster Parker in that fight.

Martin has never been a particularly fast heavyweight to begin with, but he was glacially slow with all the extra groceries he was carrying around his 6’6″ frame.

“36 Hours Isn’t a Camp”

“36 hours didn’t seem like a long enough camp for us,” said Nelson about Bakole taking the fight on short notice against Parker without a training camp. “Listen, he’s in it to make as much money as he can,” said Billy about Bakole having no regrets about taking the fight.

The money that Bakole was given to be used as a late sub made it worthwhile, but the downside is that he was blown out of the water. A lot of the hype behind Bakole’s career disappeared after that defeat.

In Bakole’s last fight, he battled to a 10-round majority draw against Efe Ajagba on May 3, 2025. Martin was heavy for that fight as well, coming in at 299 lbs, and looking almost as slow as he’d been against Parker.

If Nelson is serious about wanting a rematch for Bakole against Parker, he’s going to have to get his weight down in the low 280s or 270s for him to have a shot at winning. At 300, Bakole is too slow to compete against a powerful puncher like Parker.

“He got an opportunity for a vast sum of money, and he took it. He hurt Joseph Parker a few times in the fight. Let’s get this fight out of the way in January. With a good performance, it’ll be back to the old Martin Bakole. Then, after that, maybe Joe Parker or something bigger. I’d like Joe Parker,” said Nelson.