Anthony Yarde Targets Canelo Alvarez After Benavidez Showdown In Riyadh

You certainly cannot say British light heavyweight Anthony Yarde is a man, a fighter who only thinks small. Far from it. Yarde, who one would think has all the motivation in the world already going into his big, and dangerous, fight with WBC 175 pound ruler David Benavidez, is looking at what might come next for him should he score the upset and hand “The Mexican Monster” his very first pro defeat.

Yarde is targeting a fight with the biggest Mexican star of them all, Canelo Alvarez. Speaking with Sky Sports, Yarde, 27-3(24) and a former two-time world title challenger, said he thinks Canelo would look at him and decide that he is a beatable comeback foe for next year. Canelo is of course coming off that decision loss to Terence Crawford, and Yarde feels the Mexican superstar would perhaps target him should he manage to rip the WBC title from Benavidez.

Yarde Sees Himself As Canelo’s Perfect Comeback Fight

“We will see,” Yarde said when talking about what could come next for him should he score what would have to be ranked as one of the greatest British wins of recent years in beating Benavidez. “Someone like Canelo? I think Canelo would want to come back and [think], ‘I can beat this guy. He lost to [Sergey] Kovalev. I knocked out Kovalev.’ Do you know what I’m saying? No one knows where this storyline [of mine] will go. Imagine that. Anthony Yarde versus Saul Canelo Alvarez. It would be crazy.”

It would indeed be crazy. And it could also prove to be a massive night for British boxing if Canelo opted to box in the UK for the first time, this something he has often spoken about wanting to do. Canelo vs. Yarde at Wembley? But this is getting too far ahead. Can Yarde, who we know can crack, really beat the all-devouring Benavidez, a warrior who wants all the smoke, is on the top of his game, and is, in the opinion of some people, too tough, too powerful and too determined to lose to Yarde?

Benavidez vs Yarde: A Make-Or-Break Night For Both Fighters

It could be a great fight in Riyadh in November, and Benavidez, who has long since lost hope of Canelo ever agreeing to face him in the ring, has made it clear he wants Artur Beterbiev and/or Dmitry Bivol next. Yarde has now come out with his hopes regarding who he will get a chance to fight next. Both of these 175 pounders have a heck of a lot to fight for on November 22.