Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk – Live action results

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will be back in action tonight for their long-awaited rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The fight will be shown on DAZN pay-per-view at a start time at around 5:30 p.m. ET.

Tonight is Joshua’s D-day, considering he needs a victory over unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to not only punch his ticket for a lucrative bash against WBC champion Tyson Fury for the undisputed but also to keep his career afloat.

Boxing 247 will be giving live results below of tonight’s action in Jeddah.

“If you worry about pleasing people and getting respect from people, it’s going to lead to a pretty sad life,” said Eddie Hearn to talkSPORT. “You’re never going to be happy because no one is ever going to be happy.

Full card

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson

Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic

Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko

Rashed “Money Kicks” Belhasa vs. Traycho Georgiev

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang

Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova

“I think he’s matured to a space where he’s doing it for himself, and I think he’s felt over the years where people have gone against him or started not supporting him, and some people can be quite fickle. I can’t be trying to please everyone all the time.

“We wouldn’t be here without Anthony Joshua. All these people are investing money due to the growth of British boxing that basically was ignited by Anthony Joshua.

“The stadium shows, the big pay-per-view numbers, the world heavyweight championship. All of this stuff stems from him. Some people feel he’s manufactured, but if you have a brain and look at his resume.

“My dad used to promote Chris Eubank. They went around on the Chris Eubank world tour fighting people who I cannot believe were getting in the ring with Chris Eubank and fighting for world titles.

“When you’re as big as he is, you’re allowed some gimmes. He’s not had the gimmes because all those earlier fights, even Charles Martin; he was 16-0 fighting a 33-0 guy with 31 knockouts that no one really knew a lot about. He never shirked a challenge.

“You know how many people came up to me after the first Oleksandr Usyk fight and said, ‘You should have vacated.’ I’m like, ‘Duck Usyk. Imagine the stick he’d get then,” said Hearn.