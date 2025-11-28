Jake Paul has the best sparring partners that money can buy for his preparation for next month’s clash against Anthony Joshua.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) posted a photo today on Instagram of him standing with three of his massive well-known heavyweight sparring partners. They’re all contenders. Jake had to have paid a fortune to get these three talents to serve as his sparring partners.

Jake Paul’s sparring partners

Lawrence Okolie

Frank Sanchez

Jared Anderson

Next month, Paul will face the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) in an eight-round fight on Netflix at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. It’s a fight that AJ must win for him to keep his career alive. His promoter, Eddie Hearn, jokingly said that everyone needs to retire if Joshua loses because he’s so sure he’ll be victorious.

“I’m here to shock the world and inspire the next generation. I can’t believe how tall he is,” said Jake Paul to The Schmo about Anthony Joshua.

Jake might not get full credit if he defeats Joahua, because he’s coming off a fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in 2024, and he hasn’t fought in 15 months.

“‘Jake Paul has shocked the world. He’s done it again. He’s done the unthinkable. He’s done the impossible,” said Paul when asked what the headline would be after he defeats Joshua. “Speed,” said Jake on what he has that AJ doesn’t have. “I’m sneaky, and I’m fast.

“Both, it’s going to be a long night for him,” said Jake when asked if he’s going to go for headshots or body shots. “I had to bring in heavyweights, and buy two commercial airline seats for because they can’t fit in one seat. So, sparring massive, massive guys. Just believing in myself. I’m ready to fight at all times.”