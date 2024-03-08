Anthony Joshua Humiliates MMA Fighter Ngannou!

Gather around folks for the latest episode of “MMA Stars Take a Stroll Through the Boxing World” starring none other than Francis Ngannou. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t end well for the guest star. Anthony Joshua, our gracious host, decided to give a very hands-on demonstration of the sweet science in Riyadh, and let’s just say, it was more sour for Ngannou than sweet.

MMA fighters thinking they can just waltz into the boxing ring and take on the true warriors of the sport. Well, Anthony Joshua just gave a masterclass in “Stay in Your Lane 101” to Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champ, in Riyadh. It was like watching a teacher scold a wayward student, but with more punches.

Joshua turned Ngannou into a human yo-yo, dropping him not once, not twice, but three glorious times. The grand finale? Ngannou, flat on his back, probably contemplating if the UFC’s Octagon has a no-return policy. The time of this dramatic conclusion? Just 2:38 into round two. Talk about a short story.

Ngannou, bless his heart, tried his best. He even landed a left hand that might’ve made Joshua take a second look. But let’s be honest, when AJ switched on beast mode in the second round, it was lights out for Ngannou. That final right hand? A thing of brutal beauty. Ngannou hit the deck so hard you’d think he was trying to find oil.

The punch was so monstrous, the ringside commentators are probably still shaking. Now, with Joshua looking this unstoppable, the chatter’s all about a potential face-off with Tyson Fury. Eddie Hearn’s already on the hype train, calling Joshua the king of the heavyweights.

But the real question is, will Ngannou stick around in boxing, or hightail it back to the cage? After tonight’s schooling, the MMA-to-boxing crossover dream seems a bit more like a nightmare, doesn’t it?

So, what’s the takeaway from this little drama? Perhaps it’s that boxing rings and MMA cages are worlds apart, or maybe it’s just that Joshua hits like a freight train.

So, as the boxing world watches these crossover attempts with a mix of amusement and bewilderment, one has to wonder: when will the penny drop? When will these MMA fighters realize that stepping into a boxing ring with the likes of Joshua and Mayweather is akin to bringing a knife to a gunfight?

But hey, who are we to deny them the opportunity to dream, right? After all, every good show needs its jesters. And in the grand circus of combat sports, it seems there’s no shortage of volunteers ready to take up the role. So, let’s raise our glasses to the brave, the bold, and the downright delusional. After all, without them, what would we have to talk about?