Joseph Parker Wins Against Zhang...But Did He Really?

Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) overcame two knockdowns and appearing to lose six rounds to win a questionable 12 round majority decision over WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang (26-2-1, 21 KOs) in the chief support bout on Friday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Many fans on social media are scratching their heads and disagree with the decision being given to Parker. Still, they’re not surprised, given that he was the A-side despite being the challenger and appeared to lose six rounds.

It’s common knowledge that Parker was the A-side and the one being given the push, so is it any surprise that he would be given a decision in a fight in which the champion Zhang knocked him down twice?

The Judges Made Some…Interesting Choices

The two knockdowns that Zhang scored should have been enough to give him the victory, but the judges felt otherwise, scoring it as follows:

– 113-113

– 114-112: Parker

– 115-111: Parker

Two knockdowns should deal the deal, right? What gives? Why was Parker given the victory after being dropped twice and appearing to lose six rounds? It’s great that there’s a rematch clause so that Zhang can get a second chance, but if the fight was scored in a logical way, he wouldn’t have to bother facing Parker a second time.

Immediate Rematch Ahead

Parker’s win over Zhang temporarily makes him mandatory for WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk’s title with that organization. However, due to the rematch clause in the contract, Parker still must face Zhang in an immediate rematch.

There’s a pesky rematch clause, so Parker and Zhang will have to meet again. You can bet that Zhang will come into the rematch with the intention of knocking out Parker after the judges burned him this time around.

Zhang got a raw deal, leaving fans questioning whether the judges had their eyes open during tonight’s contest. It automatically taints the second fight right off the bat.