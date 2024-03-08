Anthony Joshua Scores Devastating KO Over Francis Ngannou – Boxing Results

Anthony Joshua looked utterly destructive tonight in Riyadh, with the former two-time heavyweight champ scoring a massive second round KO over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Joshua, composed as well as lethal, dropped Ngannou three times in total, the final knockdown leaving Ngannou flat on his back and being given oxygen. It was indeed a clinical display of power-punching by AJ. Time was 2:38 of round two.

Joshua almost ended the fight in the opening round, his straight right to the head dropping Ngannou heavily, this moments after Ngannou had switched to southpaw. Ngannou got up and he tried to fight back, however, and he may have got Joshua’s attention with a left hand before the bell.

But AJ was ruthless tonight and his crushing right hand dropped Ngannou even heavier in the second round. Ngannou again showed heart in getting back up, but Joshua then closed the show in genuinely highlight reel fashion with another blistering right to the head. Ngannou was out cold the split-second the bomb landed on his chin.

Ringside commentators said the punch ranks as the heaviest they have ever seen live. Joshua did look great tonight and it will be hugely interesting seeing what the 34 year old does next.

As for 37 year old Ngannou, Joshua told him in the middle of the ring, “don’t leave boxing.” But will Ngannou box again? The way he was wiped out tonight, Ngannou may not wish to enter the ring again, preferring the cage. We will see.

Eddie Hearn said post-fight how Joshua is the best heavyweight in the world today and that he “can’t wait to see him beat Tyson Fury. ”

But will this fight finally, actually happen? For now, Joshua the brutal puncher is back.