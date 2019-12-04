Joshua Feels He And Ruiz Will Box A Trilogy: We’ll Definitely See Each Other The Third Time

Will it be repeat or revenge in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night (approx 9PM UK time)? Anthony Joshua is confident he will get revenge for his shock June defeat to Andy Ruiz, by knockout, and the former heavyweight champion also feels he and Ruiz will box a trilogy.





Speaking at yesterday’s open workout, 30 year old Joshua spoke of how Ruiz has been on his mind, almost constantly, since that disastrous evening in New York a little over six months ago. And Joshua said he and Ruiz will “see a lot more of each other.”

“This isn’t the last time I’ll be seeing Andy Ruiz,” Joshua said. “I think we make for good fights. I think there is going to be a knockout on Saturday and that is what people want to see, bloodshed and knockouts. And we’ll definitely see each other the third time.”





If Ruiz can repeat his great win and topple Joshua a second time, there will be no need for a third fight between the two big punchers, that’s a given. So credit goes to AJ for both believing he can make amends for what happened to him in the summer and for wanting to then take a third, decisive fight with Ruiz. Who knows, we could indeed be about to see the next great heavyweight trilogy. It’s been a while since we had a truly memorable one; perhaps the Riddick Bowe-Evander Holyfield trilogy being the most recent and most special heavyweight series that gave us I, II and III.

The action between Ruiz and Joshua was quite something in fight-one, now we wait with great anticipation, wondering if we will see something truly special three days from now. If Joshua can get what he wants, he will then look to get even more of Ruiz. If we can believe what he had to say yesterday, anyway. As for Ruiz, he will be looking to take Joshua out and then move on to another massive fight, one with Deontay Wilder.

Who will you be rooting for on Saturday?