Anthony Joshua agrees to Tyson Fury’s invitation for December clash

Just moments ago, Anthony Joshua agreed to the invitation from WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for the ‘Battle of Britain’ in December.

In responding to two social media offers made by Fury today, Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) told him to contact his management at 258, and he’ll be ready for the fight in December.

Joshua agreeing to a massive mega-fight against Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) in December is huge news, as it’s the fight that many boxing fans have been waiting for. However, the timing of the Joshua-Fury fight comes at a bad time for Joshua, as he’s lost his last two fights, and his career is hanging by a thread.

There’s no word yet about Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s reaction to Joshua choosing to fight Fury in December.

Hearn had plans for Joshua to take on a fringe contender in December and then slowly make his way back to the top in 2023 by facing Dillian Whyte and then possibly Deontay Wilder.

What Joshua is doing is skipping all that and going straight to the top against Fury and risking everything with this fight.

It’s the same risky thing we’ve seen from Joshua in the last year with his assistance in fighting Oleksandr Usyk when he really didn’t need to.

Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if your really about it shout @258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas https://t.co/kKCWdrlmol — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 5, 2022

If you’re Fury, you got to be pretty happy right now because he’s getting the huge money fight against Joshua that he’s been pining away for in the last couple of years.

What’s better is that it’s coming at the perfect time, given that Joshua has lost three out of his last five fights. It’s fair to say that Joshua’s self confidence is shot, and he’s just a confused mess.

Joshua can win this fight, as he’s got the power and the ability to put hands on Fury. It’s going to be a lot easier for Joshua to land his massive punches on Fury than it was against the fleet of foot Usyk.

At this point in Fury’s career, he’s only capable of moving his upper body, and his mobility has been compromised by weight gain and age.

So if Joshua wants to focus on Fury’s body, as he did against Usyk, he could find success. As long as Joshua commits himself to target Fury’s chunky midsection, he could find success in this fight.