Warren says it’s “perfect timing” for Joshua to accept deal for Fury fight in November

Promoter Frank Warren says his offer sent to Anthony Joshua for a fight in November in the UK against Tyson Fury is “perfect timing.”

Unfortunately, the chances of Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn accepting the offer to fight WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) in November is unlikely to be accepted.

That’s arguably too soon for Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) to be fighting after his second loss to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk last August. Joshua not only took the punishment in that fight, but mentally, it likely did a number on the 32-year-old AJ, getting beaten again.

Although it was Joshua that originally mentioned wanting to fight in November after his loss to Usyk, obviously, he was thinking of fighting a lower-level fighter than Fury.

For a fight of that magnitude, Joshua would need a heck of a lot more time to prepare than a mere two months, which is all he would get if he were to agree to the offer to fight Fury in November.

“It’s perfect timing, I think, for AJ to accept it,” said Frank Warren to talkSPORT about his offer for Anthony Joshua to fight Tyson Fury in November in the UK.

The timing is perfect for Fury, as he would be getting Joshua at the ideal time for him, given that he’s lost for a second time to Usyk and is likely at an all-time low mentally.

If you’re Fury, this is as good as it gets for a fight against Joshua. Not only would it be a short camp for Joshua, but you’re getting him right after another loss to Usyk, so he’s not going to be the confident fighter that he would be if he were coming off a string of victories.

“He should grab this with both hands, in my opinion,” said Warren about Joshua. “I’m not [going to be] bad-mouthing the other side; all we’re interested in doing is making this fight.”

“For him to get himself back into a position either mandatory or to challenge for a world title is gonna take him a lot of time,” said Warren.

The reality is, that Joshua would likely get a quick world title shot immediately if he pushed for it against Usyk or Daniel Dubois.

‘We’ll put it into writing, and then they can make their decision. We’re talking about being very, very fair,” said Warren.