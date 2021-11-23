Amir Khan faces Kell Brook in February 2022 in Manchester, England

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will be getting it on in three months from now, in February 2022, in their grudge match in Manchester, England.

Khan vs. Brook will either take place at 147 or a catchweight in the light heavyweight division. Brook can no longer make 147 without draining himself, so it would be unfair to make the fight at welterweight.

The 35-year-old Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) will be coming off a nearly three-year layoff when he steps foot inside the ring with the 35-year-old Brook.

As for Brook, he’ll be returning to the ring after nearly two years out of action. With the combination of age, ring wear, and inactivity, it’s difficult to predict what we’ll see from Brook and Khan.

Suppose they look like they’re just going through the motions in a pantomime-like affair like the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout. There are going to be a lot of angry boxing fans.

They’re going to want it to be a real fight, not a theatrical professional wrestling type of match.

It’s still not a done deal, but the two are close to putting pen to paper to make this pay-per-view fight a reality. What’s unknown is whether the Khan vs. Brook fight will only be on PPV in the UK?

It’s hard to imagine more than a handful of American fans would be willing to pay to see two faded ex-champions fight it out at this point, but you never know. Some fans will undoubtedly buy it.

Look at the fans that purchased the disappointing Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter fight event on PPV last weekend.

For the boxing fans that still care to see these two mid-30-year-old British welterweights square off, they’re finally going to get a chance to see them battle it out.

Yeah, it’s probably ten years too late for Khan and Brook to be fighting, but as the saying goes, ‘Better late than ever.’ Both guys shot to bits and long past being relevant at 147.

The Daily Star is broke the news of the Khan vs. Brook fight going ahead in February.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn wanted to see Khan face Conor Benn, as he feels that would be a bigger fight for fans, and he may be right. Benn is a massive draw in the UK, and you put Khan in there with him, it would be tremendous.

Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) was never a massive star even during his prime, but his career hasn’t been the same since losing to Gennadiy Golovkin in 2016. In that fight, Kell suffered an eye injury and had another eye problem when he came back eight months later to face Errol Spence Jr.

You can argue that Khan vs. Brook is just a final cash-grab for these two old-timers before they ride off into the sunset. But for the winner, they’ll likely be used as a trail horse for Conor Benn at some point.

Brook is coming off a fourth round knockout loss to WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in November 2020. Crawford did Brook a favor by giving him a title shot because he had done nothing to deserve the fight.