Agit Kabayel Closing in on German “Homecoming” Fight

Alongside Joseph Parker, Agit Kabayel is almost certainly the most deserving heavyweight contender out there right now when it comes to being entitled to a world title shot. The unbeaten German has, like Parker, been on a good run as of late, with him reeling off good, solid and impressive wins over Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez and, last time out in February, Zhilei Zhang.

And Kabayel, 26-0(18) stopped all three. However, also like Parker, Kabayel has been left without a fight for far too long. Seven months is too long for as talented a fighter as 32 year old Kabayel to have been kept out of action, but he is at last closing in on a signed off fight. As per Ring Magazine, Kabayel’s talked of German “Homecoming” fight is almost a done deal.

Nelson Hysa Emerging as the Likely Opponent

Reportedly, the fight is “on the verge of being announced” and unbeaten puncher Nelson Hysa is the frontrunner as far as who Kabayel’s dance partner will be. Hysa, a 41 year old from Albania is highly ranked by the WBA and the WBO, and he is under the Queensbury banner, as of course is Kabayel. At 23-0(21) it’s clear Hysa can punch, but who has “The Albanian Eagle” fought?

A look at Hysa’s record makes it apparent he will be taking a big step up in class if he does in fact fight Kabayel. But any heavyweight puncher can be dangerous, and Kabayel will have to make sure he doesn’t get tagged by anything hefty. Kabayel will want to put on a show for the expected large crowd that will turn out, while for Hysa this is a chance to gatecrash the big stage.

Kabayel’s Path Toward a World Title Shot

Look for Kabayel to get himself another stoppage win, this as he continues to wait for his shot at Oleksandr Usyk or whoever else it may be that holds the belts (fragmented as they may become next year, who knows) when the time comes.