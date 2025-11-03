Heavyweight contender, WBC interim champ Agit Kabayel, will risk both his unbeaten record and his lofty world ranking in his January 10 homecoming fight. As per The Ring and other news sources, Kabayel, 26-0(18), will face unbeaten Polish puncher Damian Knyba in what will be the 32-year-old’s first fight in almost a full year. German publication BILD first broke the news.

Knyba Steps Into the Fire

In taking the fight with the 6’8”, approx 250-pound Knyba, who owns a 17-0(11) record, Kabayel will put at risk his shot at the world title, currently held, of course, by Oleksandr Usyk. For Kynba, who is based in and trains in New Jersey, the fight will mark a big step up in class. But to repeat, this is a dangerous, risky fight for both men. Kabayel, of course, has more to lose, as Knyba, who will be looking to crash onto the world stage, could come again should he lose in January.

Knyba, though, has been active here in 2025, with the giant having scored three consecutive KO wins. Kabayel has not seen action, through zero fault of his own, since stopping another giant in Zhilei Zhang, whom he chopped down with his body attack in February. Maybe Kabayel will again focus on the midsection of his rival when he gets in there with Knyba.

Rudolf Weber Arena Ready for War

The Jan.10 fight will go out live on DAZN, and a big live gate is expected at Rudolf Weber Arena. Kabayel, who aims to become world heavyweight champion the way German legend Max Schmeling did so many decades ago, has to be given yet more credit for proving he is willing to fight just about anyone.

Kabayel will no doubt be a big, big favourite to defeat Knyba, but as we know, anything can happen when two heavyweights get in there and go to war. This fight could prove to be an exciting one. Kabayel is, of course, the pick to win, but how good is Knyba, and could he upset the party in Germany in what will be the first significant heavyweight fight of next year?