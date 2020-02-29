After A Bad Week All-Round, Deontay Wilder Makes A Smart Move In Keeping Mark Breland On His Team

As fans know, Deontay Wilder finally broke his silence yesterday, posting a video on social media in which the former WBC heavyweight champ promises to “rise from the ashes” and states how “the war (with Tyson Fury) has only just begun.” Wilder says he is still a king and how he will soon get busy training for the third fight with Fury. It’s tough for most to see how Wilder will possibly be able to avenge the punishing defeat he took at the hands of Fury on February 22, yet Wilder has the third fight guaranteed by way of the rematch clause in the contract.





It’s been a pretty bad week for Wilder all-round: what with Wilder’s “my uniform was too heavy” excuse for losing, his “he never hurt me” statement regarding Fury, who so very clearly did hurt Wilder numerous time, and, perhaps worst of all, Wilder’s treatment of co-trainer and corner-man Mark Breland. As fans know, Wilder was furious with Breland for throwing the towel in when he did during the Fury beat-down. Reports later came out stating how Wilder left Breland locked out of his dressing room “in tears” after the fight in Las Vegas.

To many, Breland did the right thing, the humane thing, and he was being made a scapegoat for the heavy loss. But now, as he explained to ESPN.com, Wilder has decided he is keeping Breland on his team. This might just be the smartest thing Wilder has done for quite some time.





“I’m a warrior. I feel the same way. I felt on the night of the fight – if I have to go out, I want to go out on my shield,” Wilder said yesterday. “But I understand that my corner and my team has my best interests at heart. Mark Breland is still part of Team Wilder and our team looks forward to preparing for the [trilogy fight].”

A number of people were hoping Wilder would step aside, take some step-aside cash for doing so, and allow the big all-the-belts unification clash between Fury and Anthony Joshua to take place next. But no, Wilder is going for the third fight with Fury. Can Wilder possibly win? To repeat, it’s incredibly tough making a case for a Wilder win after what we all witnessed a week ago.





But at least Wilder will have at least one man on his team who genuinely cares about his well-being. That guy’s name is Mark Breland. But will Breland throw the towel in a second time should Wilder get beaten up by Fury in fight-three? Breland might be under severe pressure from Wilder not to do so. No matter what.