Adrien Broner to make Bill Hutchinson a “punching bag” on June 9

Adrien Broner says he intends on treating his opponent Bill Hutchinson like a punching bag on June 9th when the two meet for their fight at the Casino Miami Jai Alai, Miami

Broner (34-4-1 24 KOs) wants to entertain the fans by making it an exciting contest for as long as it lasts. It’s unclear where Broner’s promoter Don King found Hutchinson because he’s not well known and not ranked in the top 15.

Broner desperately needs a win right now because he didn’t fight in two years against Jovanie Santiago in 2021, and that was a fight that many boxing fans had AB losing.

If Hutchinson (20-2-4 9 KOs) lets his hands go, he’s got a shot at beating Broner because his work rate is abysmal. Broner insists that he still possesses the same power and hand speed as he did when he started his career.

If that’s true, he doesn’t belong at 140 because he’s not knocking out his opposition any longer like he’d done earlier in his career when he fought at 130.

Broner needs a win for him to keep alive his hopes of challenging WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis.

“That’s for everybody to see June 9th,” said Adrien Broner to Fighthype when asked if Bill Hutchinson can compete with him. “I feel good, and I’m going to come put on a show.

“A body. He’s going to be another body in the ring,” said Broner when asked what he expects from Hutchinson on June 9th. “I’m in shape, I feel good, and I’m just ready to put on a show June 9th.

“That’s the plan [to treat Hutchinson like a punching bag]. Pressure makes diamonds, and I’ll be damned if I’ll be a diamond in the rough.

“It don’t matter what style he tries to bring. I’ll be ready for whatever style he tries to bring. They say I should change, but why change when I’m better off in the pocket? So that night, I will be in the pocket, I will be sharp and whatever this boy brings to the table, I’m going to be ready.

“Tell any of my fans to get in there and find out,” said Adrien when asked if he’s going to let his hands go against Hutchinson. “I feel good, and like I said, June 9th is going to be great.

“I haven’t heard of him. I had some good a** sparring, and I’m more than ready. I can’t wait to put on a performance on June 9th. I think I’m more focused.

“Yes, of course. The speed is still there, the power is still there, and I’m going to exploit everything on June 9th,” said Broner.