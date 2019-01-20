Adrien Broner: The Most Deluded Man In Boxing

It seems the title of ‘Most Deluded Man in Boxing’ can be handed to Adrien Broner. Until last night, and Broner’s wide, comprehensive, utterly clear decision loss to a still got it Manny Pacquiao, the baton was arguably held by Britain’s Chris Eubank Junior. Not any longer. Broner, after being out-worked, out-punched and largely dominated over all 12 rounds by 40 year old Pacquiao, had the complete lack of class, or sense, to admit he had lost the fight.





Incredibly, after being outpointed by scores of 117-111 and 116-112 twice (many fans and writers had it wider, such as RingTV.com, who had it 118-109) Broner had the sheer nerve to insist, adamantly, that he won!

“I beat him, everybody out there know I beat him,” Broner told a bemused Jim Gray of Showtime. “I controlled the fight, he was missing and I hit him clean more times. I beat him! It already sounds like you’re against me. I already ain’t got a fair shake talking to you. But let me tell you something, let you all know, I want to thank the whole hood who came out here. I did this for the hood and you know I beat that boy. What they trying to do is they trying to get that money again with Pacquiao and Floyd (Mayweather). It’s cool. I ain’t worrying about it. I’m still on top, Cincinnati, West Side! I’m 3-3-1 in my last seven but I’ll be 7-0 against you.”

Of course boxing has seen its share of bad losers before now, but Broner really did come across as a man who has lost it, who needs help. Where to start with the crazy stuff “The Problem” (an apt nickname if ever there was one) came out with? As far as being “still on top,” no way is Broner that, he has instead come up short in all of his big fights. And as far as his loss being arranged so as Manny and Floyd can fight again for a ton of money, well, a ringside Mayweather didn’t appear too interested in a sequel with Pac Man, did he?

It doesn’t mean it won’t happen – and May/Pac II could take place later this year, as Manny hopes it will – but there were no political motives behind Broner’s loss last night. No, the better man, Pacquiao, thumped the lesser man, Broner. Maybe it’s not that big a shock that Broner refuses to face up to the truth.