Deontay Wilder On Fury Rematch: This Time Round No-One Will Be Able To Wake Him Up

Deontay Wilder says he can’t wait to fight Tyson Fury again, and that this time he will knock him out as, “this time round no-one will be able to wake him up.” Wilder was of course referring to that incredible, unforgettable twelfth-round, when Wilder slammed Fury to the mat with two flush head shots – only for a seemingly out of it Fury to get up at the count of “nine” and see out the round.





Wilder, perhaps still not being able to believe how Fury got back up, is still saying he KO’d Fury on December 1st, and that he will do so “again” in the rematch. Speaking with Fight Hub, the reigning and undefeated WBC heavyweight champ says the rematch is looking like taking place in either April or May.

“Maybe April, May. But when it happens it’s going to be amazing,” Wilder said of the in-talks rematch. “It’s going down. I knocked him out the first time, I will the second time. This time round no-one will be able to wake him up. It was a great fight and I’m looking forward to the rematch. We’re very close. I’m hearing a lot of rumours that Fury wants a few warm-ups, but if he wants to fight me I’m here. If he don’t, then be gone. We got to move on. As of now, all I hear is Fury wants the rematch and he’s in the gym.”





It would be a real shame if these two giants – who gave us THE heavyweight fight of last year – did not fight again. That draw needs to be settled and a clear winner is needed. Can Wilder get the KO this time, or will Fury be sharper and more elusive? Does Fury feel he needs a “warm-up” before tackling Wilder a second time? Will a rematch achieve a million pay-per-view buys?

The heavyweight division is buzzing right now and this rematch is right at the top of the list as far as fights the fans really want to see.