Adrien Broner facing Hank Lundy on Feb.25th on BLK Prime PPV

Hank ‘Hammerin’ Lundy to will be stepping in to replace Ivan Redkach as the main event opponent for former four-division world champion Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner on February 25th at on BLK Prime pay-per-view at Gateway Center Arena, in College Park, Georgia.

BLK Prime failed to give the reason for Redkach being replaced by the 39-year-old Lundy (31-11-1, 14 KOs), but the impact of the change will likely be negligible.

This is Broner’s first of his three-fight, twelve-month, eight-figure contract with BLK Prime, and it’s believed that he’ll be stepped up against a quality opponent in his next contest.

There wasn’t much interest in Broner’s fight against the 36-year-old non-contender Redkach, and it’ll be the same now that AB’s fighting Lundy, who has lost five out of his last seven fights, including his last three.

“I’m going to take full advantage of his inactivity,” said Lundy about being picked out to fight Broner. “Everyone knows that I will fight anyone, and the big names run from me. So I’m telling everyone right now, I’m going to beat the s**t out of this ‘Can Man.’”

Lundy has been in with well known fighters like Terence Crawford, Jose Zepeda, Thomas Dulorme, Mauricio Herrera, Viktor Postol, Ray Beltran, and John Molina Jr.

The problem is, Lundy lost to them all, and he’s never beaten any of the talented fighters he’s faced. However, he’s got an excellent chance of defeating this deteriorated version of Broner, provided that he doesn’t get robbed on the cards like some boxing fans feel was the case with AB’s two wins & one draw in his last five fights.

On paper, this is an embarrassingly bad opponent for Broner, but we’re talking about a fighter in AB that hasn’t fought in two years and has arguably lost his last five fights dating back to 2017.

Broner’s wins over Jovanie Santiago & Adrian Granados, were highly questionable, as was his 12 round draw against Jessie Vargas. If Broner weren’t the A-side in those fights, it’s fair to say that he would have lost all three of them, and his record in his last five fights would be 0-5 instead of the equally poor 2-2-1.

When you look at how poorly Broner has performed since 2017, it’s suddenly not such a bad thing that his replacement opponent is the 40-ish Lundy instead of a better opponent, who would likely make easy work of the shell of AB.



