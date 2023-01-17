Oscar De La Hoya receives contract for Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis fight

Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya confirms that he’s received the contract from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for a fight with Ryan Garcia in April, and he’s looking it over to prepare to have it signed.

it appears that the deadline De La Hoya set over the weekend for PBC to send the long-form contract for the Ryan vs. Tank fight has worked because he’s got what he wants. Now whether it works out well for Ryan, 24, and De La Hoya is the big question.

De La Hoya feels that if Ryan catches Tank with his powerful check hook that he throws with his left hand, it’ll be “good night.”

If Gervonta obliterates Ryan, as many suspects will be the case, the popular Instagram star’s career could be effectively over. Once Ryan is no longer unbeaten, much of his popularity will disappear because he’s not going to be able to rebuild himself without fighting quality opposition, which he didn’t do to get the Tank fight.

The fight could be finalized as soon as tonight for the Tank vs. Ryan fight on Showtime PPV. This is a match-up that Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has been begging for in the last two, seemingly saving himself for the match by steering away from risky opposition that might wreck his chances of facing Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs).

No signed contract but all appears on track now that the contract has been sent over by PBC. Contract looks good, I’m told, but will be reviewed and should be signed next week. Mega fight #DavisGarcia https://t.co/1XrJhzVxBF — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 18, 2023

De La Hoya sees “defects” in Tank Davis

“Ryan and Tank want each other so bad. I believe styles are going to go out the window, and they’re going to clash,” said Oscar De La Hoya to Fight Hub TV. “That’s all I see. I have to give Ryan the advantage, not just because he’s with Golden Boy, but Tank’s a beast. he is.

“I remember a long time ago when I said, ‘Don’t fight Tank yet. He’s a beast.’ I remember saying that at the Stub Hub when somebody asked me. I said, ‘He’s a beast.’

“But now I’ve got to give Ryan the advantage. Ryan is a fighter that fights tall and throws that snap jab with the right hand and with the check hook. If he catches Tank coming in, it’s sayonara; it’s goodbye. It’s goodnight.

“There’s a lot of little defects that I saw, but he’s still a beast,” said De La Hoya about Tank Davis.



