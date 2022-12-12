Adrien Broner faces Ivan Redkach on BLK Prime PPV in February

Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner will be coming off a 24-month layoff when he faces Ivan Redkach in the main event in a 10 round fight at welterweight in February on BLK Prime pay-per-view. It’s a good thing the Broner vs. Redkach fight is scheduled for 10 rounds because AB might gas out.

(Photo credit: Tom Hogan / BLK Prime)

Putting the Broner vs. Redkach fight on BLK Prime pay-per-view is a questionable move, as there’s not likely to be a huge amount of interest in this match-up.

Broner’s star power has waned in the last ten years, with him inactive for long periods and losing to the best fighters, he’s faced during that time. AB hasn’t held a title since losing his WBA 140-lb belt on the scales in his fight against Ashley Theophane in 2016.

If Broner were facing someone relevant like WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis or WBO 147-lb champion Terence Crawford, some boxing fans would be more willing to watch him on PPV. But fighting Redkach on PPV is an odd fight that could be a disaster in terms of the buy rate.

It makes sense for the fight to take place at 147 because the former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) looks like he’s got a massive amount of weight to lose still.

With the fight taking place in two months, there’s very little chance the 33-year-old Broner would be able to take off enough weight to make the 140-lb limit.

For his part, the 36-year-old Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) will be coming off a 22-month layoff since being stopped in the sixth round by Regis Prograis in April 2021.

“I’m excited to be back in the ring and to show everyone why I’m one of the best boxers in the world,” said Broner. “Redkach is a tough opponent, but I’m confident that I have the skills and experience to come out on top. “Everyone knows I bring excitement to the ring, and against Redkach, it will be no different. It’s time to bring another great show to BLK Prime; I can’t wait.”

Broner hasn’t looked great in any of his fights since he moved up from lightweight nine years ago in 2013. He’s looked poor fighting at 140 and 147 since 2013, which makes sense because his power didn’t care up with him when he moved out of the 135-lb division.

Marcos Maidana beat the stuffing out of Broner in 2013, and he hasn’t looked the same since that fight. It hasn’t helped that Broner has packed on weight in between fights and looked less than dedicated to his craft in the last ten years.