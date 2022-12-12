Andre Ward analyzes Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Andre Ward gives Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis a slight edge against Ryan Garcia for their April 15th fight due to his experience against higher-quality opposition during his nine-year professional career.

Ward doesn’t know how the young 24-year-year-old Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will handle the power shots from Gervonta (27-0, 25 KOs).

Andre says Tank will hit Ryan at some point in the fight with his huge shots, and it’s unclear whether he’ll stand up to those punches.

We saw Luke Campbell drop Ryan hard in the second round of their fight last year. If the British fighter had the sense to go for the finish, he might have stopped Ryan and ended any hopes of a Tank-Ryan fight right then and there.

Ryan’s upright fighting style, with his head in the air, could be an easy target for Tank’s hard shots. That’s a flaw that Ryan hasn’t fixed since his fight with Campbell, and you can’t say that he’s improved because his opposition has been poor.

“You got to favor Tank in that. It’s not a gimme fight for either guy, but you got to favor Tank based on the experience and the better opposition and the punching power of Tank and his boxing ability.” said Andre Ward to Fighthype when asked about his thoughts on the April 15th fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia.

“Ryan is explosive, extremely fast, and Tank is going to have to contend with that. That’s going to give Tank trouble early until he catches up. The question for Ryan Garcia is can he take a punch?

“When Gervonta lands, can he take that, keep his composure and keep trying to execute his game plan,” Ward continued.

“If he does that, he’s got a shot, but it’s not going to be easy for either guy. I don’t think that fight goes the distance, no matter which way you go,” said Ward on the Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight.

It’s doubtful that Ryan will be able to take Tank’s power, and we could see an early knockout if the Southern California native cannot get out of the way of his shots.

Ryan’s defense is his offense. He’s got to land his big left on the chin of Tank Davis as early as possible to win this fight because if he doesn’t get to the Baltimore native by the second round, the fight will likely be all over. This contest has early knockout written all over it for Tank.