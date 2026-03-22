Carlos Adames Open To 154, 168 After Williams Win

“I feel I am the best at 160 pounds right now,” Adames said via translator after the fight. “There are a lot of people who think I can’t do 160. I can actually do 154… but at 168 I can face anyone as well.”

The 32-year-old Dominican, who trains in Las Vegas, is unbeaten since moving up to middleweight. His only career loss came against Patrick Teixeira in a 154-pound title fight in 2019.

Adames has fought once per year since 2022. His bout with Williams was originally scheduled for January but was delayed after he was hospitalized on the day of the weigh-in.

He controlled the fight early, scoring a knockdown in the second round and maintaining distance and accuracy over the remaining rounds.

“I just knew I am a really accurate puncher,” Adames said. “I knew I couldn’t miss with that shot, and I used it.”

Adames also gave his assessment of Williams following the decision.

“With all due respect, he is just not on my level,” Adames said. “That is why I said it would be easy work for me, and it was.”

The middleweight division remains active but without a clear next opponent for Adames. His comments leave open the possibility of staying at 160 or pursuing fights at junior middleweight or super middleweight.

Carlos has options in his own division, but they’re just not big-money fights. If that’s his goal, then he’ll need to move up or down because there are no stars at 160.