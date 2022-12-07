Adam Azim – Harlem Eubank Fight A Possibility

Unbeaten 20 year old super lightweight sensation Adam Azim is one of the hottest prospects in British boxing right now, with plenty of people excited by the skills and the pizazz belonging to “The Assassin.” Already, after a mere 7 pro fights – all wins, six by KO or stoppage – good judges are thinking Azim can go all the way to the top. Azim, who impressed again in his last outing, when he blasted through Ryan Charlton in a couple of rounds, even spoke about the possibility of fighting former lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr in what he said would be a “dream fight.”

But another interesting fight has been spoken of for Azim’s next outing – one with Harlem Eubank. Eubank, the cousin of Chris Eubank Jr, is unbeaten himself at 16-0 and his promoter Kalle Sauerland says he is “open” to the fight with Azim. Shane McGuigan, meanwhile, who trains Azim, says he would like to see Azim fight Eubank on the upcoming Chris Eubank Jr-Liam Smith card – “a double header of Eubanks,” McGuigan said it would be when speaking with Sky Sports.

“100 percent we would love that fight,” McGuigan said of Azim Vs. Eubank.

However, as special as Azim is, his promoter Ben Shalom says not too many fighters will be keen on getting in the ring with Azim – Eubank included.

“I’d be very surprised if Harlem Eubank wants to get in the ring with Adam Azim,” Shalom said to Sky Sports. “I think Adam will take anything [in terms of an opponent to fight]. I wouldn’t blame Harlem but I’d be surprised if he wants to get in and fair play if he does. I thought Ryan Charlton was extremely brave to do what he did and I think [Azim] is going to have put a lot of people off. It was almost an announcement of Adam Azim, in terms of how good he can be, how good he is.”

Shalom stated that the toughest thing now as far as Azim is concerned is “matching him because no one wants to get in the ring.”

Will Harlem Eubank take the fight? Azim, who has already been compared to fighters like Naseem Hamed, really is one to watch. A pro for just two years, Azim has already made a name for himself. A big win over a guy with the Eubank surname would elevate Azim’s name further.