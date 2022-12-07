Tim Bradley Jr., Carl Froch & Rafael Marquez Elected To Int’l Boxing Hall Of Fame

Timothy Bradley Jr., Carl Froch, Rafael Marquez, Alicia Ashley, Laura Serrano, Brad Goodman, Joe Goossen, Brad Jacobs, Seth Abraham And Tim Ryan Elected To Int’l Boxing Hall Of Fame

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announced today the members of the Class of 2023. Living inductees include champions Timothy Bradley Jr. (USA), Carl Froch (UK) and Rafael Marquez (Mexico) in the men’s Modern category; champions Alicia Ashley (Jamaica) and Laura Serrano (Mexico) in the women’s Modern category; matchmaker Brad Goodman (USA), trainer Joe Goossen (USA) and promotional executive Brad Jacobs (USA) in the Non-Participant category; and television executive Seth Abraham (USA) and broadcaster Tim Ryan (Canada) in the Observer category.

Posthumous inductees are light heavyweight standout Tiger Jack Fox (USA) and flyweight champion Pone Kingpetch (Thailand) in the Old Timer category and JoAnn Hagen (USA) in the women’s Trailblazer category. Inductees were voted in by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and a panel of international boxing historians. Biographies on the Class of 2023 can be found on www.ibhof.com

“We’re extremely excited about the Class of 2023 and are very much looking forward to honoring the newest class of inductees to earn boxing’s highest honor,” said Executive Director Edward Brophy.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend is scheduled for June 8-11th in “Boxing’s Hometown.”

Many events will take place in Canastota and nearby Turning Stone Resort Casino throughout the four-day celebration including ringside talks, fist casting, fight night, 5K race / fun run, boxing autograph card show, banquet, parade and induction ceremony.

COMMENTS UPON RECEIVING INDUCTION NEWS

“This is one of the greatest days of my life. I appreciate this so much. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m ecstatic and don’t really know what to say. This is everything I wanted and everything I worked for. I’m full of emotions and there are so many things going through my mind from my past that got me to this point. This is a dream come true. This is my heaven, the International Boxing Hall of Fame.”

– Timothy Bradley Jr.

“Brilliant! This is amazing, great news! It’s amazing to be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside so many legends of the sport. Boxing is the best sport in the world. It tests everything in a man and a woman. The mentality, discipline, grit, determination, heart, desire, everything is all in that ring and it is just you on your own with your opponent. For me to be inducted with the greatest of all time from every weight division is just fantastic! I’m grateful to be recognized.”

– Carl Froch

“Perfect! Thank you very much. I don’t have the words to describe how I feel receiving this great news. I am very happy. It is a great honor to be in the Hall of Fame and I am very proud to be in Canastota with the greatest boxers of all time.”

– Rafael Marquez

“OMG! It is such an honor to be among the history of boxing and being there with the females that I absolutely admire as well. I’m totally ecstatic and speechless.”

– Alicia Ashley

“Oh my goodness! This is exciting news. I dedicated my whole life to boxing and I did my best in those days when it was very difficult for women to fight especially in my country of Mexico, where I fought for women’s rights. I’m so happy. I’m thankful for all of the members of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.”

– Laura Serrano

“Oh my God! It’s the greatest news I’ve heard and it means the world to me. My goal and what I’ve worked for is to build champions and, to me, to be elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame for this work is the biggest honor.”

– Brad Goodman

“I’ve got to tell you, I’m absolutely stunned. To think I’ll be in the Hall of Fame with my brother Dan is probably the best thing I’ve heard since he died. When I got into the sport back in 1970, I would have never thought in ten million years that I would really make a mark and eventually end up in the International Boxing Hall of Fame. I’m shocked and honored.”

– Joe Goossen

“This is terrific news! I’ve been in this business my entire professional life and it is just an incredible honor to be voted in by my peers for the years I’ve spent in the business and hopefully with many more to come. It is a crazy business but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

– Brad Jacobs

“This is a great honor, but the accolade really belongs to HBO SPORTS. I have always believed that HBO’s undisputed crown as ‘The Network of Champions’ was earned by many. And many are deservedly in the Hall of Fame. Larry Merchant, Jim Lampley, Lou DiBella, George Foreman, Emanuel Steward, Harold Lederman, Roy Jones Jr., Lennox Lewis, Sugar Ray Leonard, Bert Sugar. I hope in the years ahead other deserving HBOers join this esteemed company. For now, I am thrilled to be in this fabled House of ‘The Sweet Science.’”

– Seth Abraham

“Thank you so much. This is a real thrill for me to join Gil Clancy in the Hall of Fame. And I’m glad that the sport of boxing still has worldwide popularity as it did during my tenure with Gil. All sports change – some for better and some for not – and I think boxing is on the right track by taking care of its athletes with more attention to safety and governance. Everybody that loves it and appreciates the sport is doing their part.”

– Tim Ryan