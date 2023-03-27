$84.99 price for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia on April 22nd

The PPV price for next month’s Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight is an excellent $84.99, not the $100 that fans had predicted for the April 22nd fight on Showtime at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The organizers must include a quality undercard for the event because if they’re going to charge $85 for Davis-Garcia, there’s got to be a quality card to go with it to make fans want to purchase.

We saw Floyd Mayweather Jr’s high-priced $100 PPV fights against Manny Pacquiao, and Conor McGregor packaged with the poorest or poor undercards. Fans were furious afterward when those two main event fights turned out to be complete duds.

While this isn’t as steep a pay-per-view price as boxing fans had thought it would be for Davis-Garcia, it’s not low enough to take the incentive away from people to turn to illegal piracy to watch the fight for free on a stream or using a stick.

To keep fans from stealing the Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia PPV event, the event organizers would likely need to reduce the price to a reasonable level for fans. Unfortunately, $84.99 is probably too much to take the incentive away to steal it with an illegal stream or stick.

“He did take the rehydration for the weight, but he signed up for that. Is it fair? I don’t know. That’s what he signed up for,” said Devin Haney to Fighthype about Ryan Garcia agreeing to the 136-lb catchweight and 10-lb rehydration clause with an upper limit of 146 lbs for their April 22nd fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“If he felt he could be victorious under those terms, then we got to see, but what can you do? Of course, I want the biggest fights to happen, but it all starts with Loma,” said Haney when asked if he wants to fight the Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia winner.

First, Haney must successfully defend his undisputed lightweight championship against #1 WBC Vasily Lomachenko on May 20th in Las Vegas.

“Loma is not someone you can look past. He’s not somebody you can even think about what’s next because he’s so dominant,” Haney continued. “He’s someone that is one of the best in the sport. I would say I’m #1, and he’s #2. It’s #1 against #2, so we got to see what’s next.

“Of course, there are bigger fights out there, but we got to see if there are harder fights. It starts with May 20th, and then we’ll go from there,” said Haney.