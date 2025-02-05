59 Year Old Oliver McCall Now 2-0(2) In Astonishing Comeback

Former WBC heavyweight champion Oliver McCall will turn 60 in April, yet “The Atomic Bull” is still snarling. And he’s still winning fights. Back in November, McCall returned to the ring and picked up a KO win over Stacy Frazier. Yesterday, he again fought in Nashville at the same venue. McCall scored a quick victory over Gary Cobia.

McCall, who looks to be in pretty decent physical shape considering his age, saw Cobia, aged 52, fail to answer the bell for round two. McCall is now 2-0(2) in his bizarre comeback, while the man who ruled as WBC heavyweight champ in 1994 and 1995 is now 61-14(40) overall. And as plenty of fans are aware, McCall has never once been KO’d, his sole inside-the-distance loss coming in that weird return fight with Lennox Lewis when McCall suffered a meltdown in the ring. McCall, of course, shocked Lewis in their first fight, winning in the second round to take the WBC strap.

Now, calling for a fight with Jake Paul, McCall says he will stay busy. It’s crazy to ask how far McCall’s comeback can take him, and thus far, he has only fought fellow veterans and guys with poor records. Cobia was 3-4(1) before stepping into the ring with McCall, this at pretty short notice. The comeback will surely end if McCall gets as far as facing a guy ranked anywhere close to the world’s top 20.

But McCall is doing what he loves to do; he is staying in shape, and we hope he’s picking up some decent-ish money with his latest fights. Along with a battle with Paul, which seems pretty unlikely to happen for him, McCall has said he would fight a couple of guys around his age, such as Shannon Briggs and Bruce Seldon (McCall beat Seldon in what was an upset at the time, this in April of 1991).

McCall began his professional career in November of 1985, and it is wild to think he is still boxing all these years later!