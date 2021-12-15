Leonard Ellerbe says Ryan Garcia won’t be allowed to fight Isaac Cruz by Golden Boy

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe says Ryan Garcia won’t be allowed to fight Isaac Cruz by his promoters at Golden Boy. Ellerbe feels that ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (22-2-1, 15 KOs) is too tough for Golden Boy to give the unbeaten lightweight contender ‘King Ry’ Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) the chance to fight him.

Earlier this week, Ryan, 23, said on social media that his promoters are negotiating a fight with Pitbull Cruz and that he’s optimistic the fight can happen. Ryan also said that he views Cruz as a “C-class” fighter.

Among other things, Ryan wants to fight Isaac Cruz because he said that he would be willing to fight him in his backyard.

Cruz recently gave the Mayweather Promotions’ flagship fighter Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis a lot of problems in their fight on December 5th, and he came close to beating him.

Tank was fighting with one hand after the first couple of rounds and was outworked and out-punched by the 23-year-old Pitbull Cruz.

Ryan needs an opponent for his return to the ring from a long layoff, and he feels that Pitbull Cruz would be perfect for him because the fight would make a lot of noise.

“Also, fighting Cruz will give Ryan Garcia the chance to show the boxing world how he compares to Tank Davis.

If Ryan can knockout Pitbull Cruz, it would put him above Tank in the eyes of many fans.

“No need to hype him up, he can fight but I knew this going in though,” said Leonard Ellerbe on Twitter talking about Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.

“Let’s see how many of these “top guys” are going to fight him. [Ryan] Garcia said he wants to fight him, I know Eric/Diaz [from Golden Boy Promotions] very well they are great matchmakers, trust me they ain’t allowing that s*** happen,” said Ellerbe about Golden Boy not allowing Ryan to fight Pitbull Cruz.

Ryan cannot afford to chicken out from fighting Pitbull Cruz because he’d done that too many times. He’s got to make up his mind and stick it out.

It’s quite possible that Golden Boy Promotions will allow Ryan to fight the 5’4″ Pitbull Cruz because he’s going to have a big size advantage over him.

As long as Ryan keeps Pitbull Cruz stuck on the outside unable to land his shots, he should win this fight without any problems.

“Oh s***, I forgot about that. He says he going to tell his team to make that fight, we shall see,” said Ellerbe about Ryan Garcia calling Pitbull Cruz a “C-class fighter.”

“Bs Ain’t no lot of people going to be looking to fight him,” Ellerbe said about Isaac Cruz. “He is tough asf, and Tank is one of best punchers in the game.

“Tank only had one hand but still that mf can take that s***. If you can’t punch to keep him off yo ass you going to be running literally. We shall see,” said Ellerbe on what happens with Ryan.