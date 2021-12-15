Terence Crawford reacts to Errol Spence Jr FAKE tweet

Terence Crawford was tricked by a FAKE Tweet by an Errol Spence Jr. imposter on Tuesday night in which the pretender scolded him for talking s**t on social media and then failing to pick up the phone when he tried to call him to set up a fight.

Thinking it was the REAL IBF/WBC welterweight champion Spence (27-0, 21 KOs), Crawford took to social media to criticize him for “lying” to the people about him failing to call.

WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has been acting a little needy lately, pushing harder than ever on social media and during interviews for Spence to face him in a unification fight.

Thus far, Spence, 31, hasn’t agreed to take the fight, and some believe that he’s on the verge of vacating his IBF & WBC 147-lb titles to move up to 154 to go after some of the belts in that weight class.

Promoter Eddie Hearn predicted earlier this week that Spence would vacate belts to go up to 154, and he says he’s “strategically avoiding” Crawford.

Hearn would likely find out the bitter truth if he were the one that was promoting Crawford all these years, and watching him fail to bring in the PPV buys.

Crawford TRICKED by Fake Tweet

What I miss somebody said what? Who said they did what? — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) December 15, 2021

“Errol Spence, are you lying, saying you called me?” Crawford continued on Twitter. “Don’t do that. That’s a bad look. When you lie to the people.”

Perhaps the closer truth is Crawford has been on the other side of the street all these years, fighting for the rival promotional company Top Rank and having his fights shown on ESPN.

What has further hurt Crawford is his lackluster PPV numbers when he’s attempted to fight on pay-per-view in his matches against Viktor Postol, Amir Khan, Kell Brook, and Shawn Porter.

Granted, those AREN’T the type of fighters that you would want to fight on PPV if your objective was to pull a mess of buys, but still, Crawford’s numbers were dismal.

Crawford is now a free agent, having left Top Rank after his contract with them expired, but that still doesn’t mean Spence will entertain a fight with him.

It’s a problematic situation for Spence and his promoters because the money that would need to be paid in purses will be prohibitive to make the fight with Crawford.

If Crawford had a proven track record that would guarantee that the promoters wouldn’t take a financial bath in a Spence-Crawford fight, it would be worth the risk for them to put this fight together.

Unfortunately, Crawford’s record for PPV has been dreadful, and it’s entirely possible that a fight between him and Spence wouldn’t generate enough PPV buys to cover the enormous purses for the two fighters.