Jaime Munguia wants Canelo Alvarez, Golovkin & Charlo

Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) says he wants fights against Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin soon. The former WBO junior middleweight champion Munguia wants to challenge Golovkin (41-1, 36 KOs) after two more fights against Gabe Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

As for Canelo, Munguia, 25, plans on waiting until he moves up to 168, which will happen soon if he’s going to get to the Mexican star before he hangs up his gloves or possibly moves up to 175.

This Saturday, November 13th, Munguia will be headlining against Rosado in a 12 round fight on DAZN at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

This is the most important fight of Munguia’s eight-year professional career because he’s taking on a quality veteran in 35-year-old Rosado, who is coming off a stunning third round knockout win over Bektemir Melikuziev on June 19th in a DAZN streamed fight last summer in El Paso, Texas.

Canelo, 31, would be a massive payday for Munguia if he face him without being weeded out by Rosado, Derevyanchenko or Golovkin ahead of time.

The way Munguia has looked lately, it’s a tall order for him to beat Golovkin, even at this late stage in his career. Golovkin will be turning 40 in April, but he looks formidable and fighting on a more advanced level than Munguia.

“That’s something I’m looking towards in the future,” Munguia said to DAZN News. “But right now, I’m at 160. Canelo is at a heavier weight class.

“Once I feel good about my weight, my body, and moves up to that weight class, then, of course, I would like to make that fight,” said Munguia about fighting Canelo in the future.

“Yes, that would be a really great fight,” Munguia said of him battling Canelo. “I actually get excited thinking about it.”

If Canelo wants to do Munguia a favor, he’ll offer to give him a shot at his four titles at 168 without him needing to go through Derevyanchenko and Golovkin first.

Canelo is running out of beatable opposition at 168, and life is about to get tough for him in that weight class because boxing fans are tired of him avoiding David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr.

They want to see Canelo fight the best opposition at 168 instead of taking it easy against Caleb Plant, Billy Joe Saunders, Rocky Fielding, and Callum Smith. Munguia would give Canelo the excuse to take one more soft fight before the fans insist that he fight Benavidez, Morrell Jr., Artur Beterbiev, Dimitry Bivol, and Joe Smith Jr.

“After Rosado, I would like to face Derevyanchenko and then after Derevyanchenko, I would love a fight against Triple G or Charlo,” said Munguia.

It’s doubtful that Munguia beats Golovkin or Charlo, but he would have an excellent chance of defeating Derevyanchenko. That has taken a lot of punishment in his recent fights against GGG and Charlo.