20 Years Ago Today: When Erik Morales Showed Us All How To Bounce Back From A Loss!

It just might be that Mexican great, indeed, all-time great regardless of origin, Erik Morales, scored the best win of his fabulous career on this day back in 2005. Morales, who was coming off a tough and close loss to fellow Mexican warrior Marco Antonio Barrera, this in the final fight of their awesome trilogy, didn’t shy away from the brutality of combat after tasting his second defeat.

No, instead – in showing us all how the true champions are willing and also able to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss – “El Terrible” signed on to fight the fighter who was at the time the most electrifying, dynamic lower weight fighter on the world stage. Manny Pacquiao, who had thrashed Barrera back in 2003, was the new sensation; “Pac-Man” was the new star.

Yet Morales, who was 47-2 and had been to hell and back three times in his wars with Barrera, decided to face Pacquiao less than four months after dropping the rubber match to Marco. And Morales was seen as past his best, even at age 28. Pacquiao, who was two years younger, was 39-2-2, and the southpaw from the Philippines had recently dropped Juan Manuel Marquez, yet another Mexican great, of course, three times on the way to a controversial draw.

Pac-Man soon had a new nickname, that of “The Mexicutioner.”

But Morales was not about to be taken down.

Instead, in a great fight that took place in Las Vegas, Morales rolled back the clock, he put his second loss to Barrera behind him and, caring nothing for Pacquiao’s reputation as a ferocious operator, Morales scored a clear UD win over Manny. It turned out Morales had a whole lot of great fighting ability left in him despite his losing the epic rivalry with Barrera.

Morales outfought Pacquiao, he out-punched him, and Morales even dared to risk his lead by slugging it out with Pacquiao in the final round. For sure, Morales was one great fighter who wasn’t scared to gamble, to roll the dice, to dare to be great.

“Why?” Morales famously said when he was asked why he opted to go toe-to-toe with a still-dangerous Pacquiao in the final round, this when he and his team knew he was ahead on points. “Did you enjoy it? That’s why.”

We fans sure did enjoy what Morales and Pacquiao gave us 20 years ago today, as we enjoyed the three fights these two all-time greats gave us. But Morales, who would have no doubt been advised to either take a break after his grueling loss to Barrera or at least to return against a far less formidable foe than Pacquiao, defied all logic. Morales showed us all, as he showed himself, how truly full of machismo he was.

Morales scored some great wins during his career over some great fighters: Daniel Zaragoza, Junior Jones, Wayne McCullough, Marco Antonio Barrera, Kevin Kelley, In-Jin Chi, Paulie Ayala, Jesus Chavez, Carlos Hernandez, and David Diaz.

But it may well be that the brilliant win Morales scored over Pacquiao ranks as his career highlight.