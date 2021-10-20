Alvarez says Plant brings nothing new for him

Canelo Alvarez says there’s nothing that Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) is bringing into their November 6th fight in terms of fighting style that he hasn’t seen before.

Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) laughs at the media and fans that believe that Plant’s style of fighting, which is easily similar to Floyd Mayweather Jr., will cause him any trouble next month.

Alvarez insists that he’s a much better fighter than when he lost to Floyd Mayweathier Jr. eight years ago in 2013, and he’s learned from that defeat.

Unfortunately, we don’t know if Canelo has improved over the years because he hasn’t fought anyone like Mayweather since his loss. The closest guy that Canelo has come to fighting another Mayweather was his fight with Erislandy Lara in 2014, and many boxing fans thought he deserved a loss.

Canelo was given a 12 round split decision win over Lara, but it was a highly questionable victory because he only landed 30 headshots in the entire fight.

What could be a problem is how Canelo appears to be slowing down as he gets older. In his last fight against Saunders, Alvarez was getting outboxed and outworked by the British fighter before stopping him in the eighth. What made it easy for Canelo to win that fight was Saunders’ poor stamina.

If Saunders hadn’t gassed out and dropped his hands in the eighth, he might have held on to win.

Canelo not fazed by Plant fight

“Nothing different. It’s nothing news for me,” said Canelo during Wednesday’s virtual media workout in talking about his November 6th fight with Plant.

“I’ve fought against all the styles. He’s a champion, of course. He has the other belt [IBF], so that’s why. Discipline, that’s the secret,” Canelo said when asked what the secret is for his partnership with trainer Eddy Reynoso.

“I just want to be undisputed. I’m going to win by knockout,” said Canelo. “My mind is so strong. I’m going to use it in my favor. I’ve been in there a lot of times.

“For him [Plant], it’s going to be a little harder. For the first time in a big event, it’s going to be a little bit weird for him. I’m a complete fighter; I come from the school of Eddy Reynoso,” said Canelo.

“I can do various things. I can be aggressive; I can attack, I can counter, I can move, I have quality movement.

“I know I’m a complete fighter, and I come from the school of Eddy Reynoso, which is why you see it in my game time and time again,” Canelo said.

Interestingly, Canelo refuses to admit that Plant could be a problem for him because there’s nothing wrong with him, saying that he could struggle and possibly lose.

Canelo has lost before; you can argue he should have an additional four to six defeats on his record instead of just one.

Canelo’s controversial decisions:

Erislandy Lara

Gennadiy Golovkin x 2

Austin Trout

Miguel Cotto

Jorge Juarez

That’s an additional six defeats that Canelo could and perhaps should have on his resume, along with his loss to Mayweather.

So, for Canelo to be saying Plant brings nothing to this fight that worries him, he sounds disingenuous or detached from reality. In other words, Canelo’s ego has gotten too big.

Alvarez says Plant brings nothing new

“He’s a good boxer, he has a good jab, and he moves really well,” said Canelo about Plant. “But like I said, it’s nothing new for me. I’m going to do my things, and use my experience, my skills and win the fight.

“This is very important for my country of Mexico, and this is very important for me to be undisputed [at 168].

“This is one of the most important fights of my life to go out there and capture the undisputed championship. So I’m taking it very seriously, and it means a lot to me.

“No, I don’t want to say that,” Alvarez said when asked if a victory over Plant will make him the greatest Mexican boxer ever.

“I just want to make my own history. That’s it. We’ve had a lot of good fighters before. So, I just want to be one of the best,” said Canelo.

If Canelo doesn’t want to admit the truth, then let me do it for him. Plant brings a lot to this fight, and he CAN win. Hopefully, we don’t see another controversial decision going in Canelo’s favor because that’s a bad look for boxing to have him continually winning fights that he appeared to lose.