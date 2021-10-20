Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin Fight Off As Whyte Suffers Shoulder Injury

Reports have come out that say the October 30 heavyweight showdown between Dillian Whyte and Otto Wallin has been postponed, this due to a shoulder injury suffered by Whyte. Whyte apparently suffered the injury in training. Details are sketchy right now, and we don’t know how serious the injury is or how long Whyte will be out of action. We do not yet even know which shoulder Whyte has injured.

This is an especially bad blow to Whyte – in fact to both fighters – as the winner of the October 30th fight was all set to fight WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury next year. Whyte has long been calling out Fury, while Wallin was looking to beat Whyte and get a return shot at Fury, who he pushed hard (and cut very badly) when they fought a couple of years ago. Now things will have to wait.

Whyte suffered the shoulder injury out in Portugal where he had been putting in the final preparations for the fight, with him set to fly home some time next week. As of now, it has not been confirmed if the entire O2 show will be scrapped or if the remainder of the card will still go ahead. This, though, seems unlikely. We must all hope Whyte – a guy who, it seems, can never get a break – can and will make a quick and speedy recovery. Wallin is certain to be just as disappointed as Whyte, so confident was the tall Swedish southpaw of coming to London and beating the “worn and older” Whyte.

It’s possible the fight will still get done before the end of the year, but it’s perhaps more likely Whyte-Wallin will now take place some time in early 2022.