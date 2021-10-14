Deontay Wilder does “respect” Tyson Fury says manager Shelly Finkel

Deontay Wilder’s co-manager says ‘The Bronze Bomber’ DOES respect Tyson Fury, and his mind wasn’t in the right place moments after his loss last weekend.

The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) refused to shake Fury’s hand when he came up to him immediately after the contest ended in the 11th round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Did Fury want Wilder to praise him?

Wilder had taken a terrible beating and was brutally knocked out by Fury in the 11th round. When Fury came up to Wilder after the contest ended, he expected to greet love and appreciation.

Given what Wilder had gone through, Fury didn’t get the reaction that he wanted.

Afterward, Fury seemed bitter, stained by being spurned with his attempt of receiving admiration from his conquered opponent.

Not realizing where Wilder was at the moment and perhaps not understanding that this was war, Fury failed to get the reaction he wanted from his conquered foe. Wilder had just come out of a warzone and he wasn’t going to placate Fury and give him false praise.

If Wilder saw the fight as war, of course, he wasn’t going to smother Fury with love after the battle. After all, he was the enemy.

“Him [Deontay and I have spoken about that, and he does (respect Fury),” said Finkel to the SunSport about Wilder.

“I think his mind wasn’t really there; I think if Deontay saw Fury now, he would give him a big embrace.”

“It was a fair result. The count was a little long on Fury getting up, but it doesn’t matter, the fight was what it is, and Fury deserves all the credit.

Arum: We should give Wilder a pass

“Well, it’s not good, but you and I haven’t been beaten up and concussed, I think, the way Wilder was that night,” said promoter Bob Arum to iFL TV in commenting on Deontay refusing to shake Fury’s hand after the fight.

“So I think the charitable thing would be to give him [Wilder] a pass because I went over to him, like I always do, go over to the losing opponent and tell him he fought a great fight. He wouldn’t even look at me.

“Tyson went over, and he [Wilder] articulated something stupid like, ‘I have no respect for you.’ But again, look what he [Deontay] had been through and what he had suffered, as far as what his body had suffered, and I think it would be appropriate for all of us to give Wilder a pass for what he said and how he acted after the fight,” said Arum.

Fury picked the wrong guy and the bad moment to be coming up to Deontay, looking for admiration and praise to be poured over his head. If Fury wanted validation from Deontay, he picked the wrong guy for that unmet need.