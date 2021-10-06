Deontay Wilder warns Tyson Fury about cheating

Deontay Wilder gave Tyson Fury a warning on Saturday about him cheating ahead of their trilogy match. Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) says he doesn’t regret ANY of the cheating allegations that he’s leveled at Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) since losing to him 20 months ago in their rematch in Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions)

In what appears to be a reference to Fury’s flapping gloves, Wilder says “your eyes don’t lie.”

You can bet that Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott will be checking Fury’s gloves with a fine-tooth comb before the fight to ensure there’s nothing out of sorts with them.

Also, he’ll likely have a long talk with the referee to warn him to police Fury’s rabbit punching and use of headlock in case he goes that route to try and gain an edge against Deontay in this critical fight.

There’s a lot on the line for this third Wilder vs. Fury 3 fight, as the winner could stand to make $100 million fighting Anthony Joshua in 2022, should he get by Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch early next year.

When a fighter has a chance to put themselves in line to make $1o0 million, they choose to throw the Marquees of Queensbury rules out the window to gain a huge edge to get them the victory.

“I don’t regret it and I’ll go to my grave believing in what I believe in,” said Wilder when asked if he regrets some of the cheating accusations he made towards Fury after his loss to him last year.

“I know things for a fact. I have confirmation in clarity of a lot of things,” said Wilder in continuing on the subject of his belief that Fury cheated last time they fought.

“One thing about it. Men lie and women lie, but your eyes don’t lie in what you see. Many people can believe what they want, we’re all human beings.

“We believe what we want, but the eyes don’t lie. It only made me better as a fighter to understand to see certain things and know things for facts. It made me even hungrier than before.

“God is a great God, and he don’t make mistakes. I wouldn’t take it back for nothing. Even the way I felt coming into the fight, and even the way Chris took the mask off me how I felt. I wouldn’t take it back for nothing. I needed it. It was a blessing in disguise,” said Wilder.