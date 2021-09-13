Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter purse bid this Tuesday, Sept.14th

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford and mandatory challenger Shawn Porter have a purse bid scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday at the World Boxing Organization headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Besides the Crawford – Purse bid on Tuesday, there’s also a purse bid for the Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne and Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko fights. Tuesday will be a busy day with the purse bids.

Top Rank, the promoters for Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs), and Porter’s management at Premier Boxing Champions have been unable to reach a deal. As such, there will be a purse this Tuesday unless something changes before then.

It’s unknown which of the two fighters are dragging their feet in the negotiations. Crawford, 33, is rumored to be the one that isn’t on board yet.

With the money that Crawford and Porter could potentially make by going through the purse bid process, you can’t blame one or both of them for wanting to go this route. Look at the undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez.

He chose to take his non-marquee mandatory defense against little-known George Kambosos Jr. to a purse bid, and it paid off big time for him with Triller Fight Club bidding a whopping $6 million for the fight.

Of that total, Teofimo is getting $4 million for what is essentially a low-level defense against a non-popular fighter in Kambosos Jr, who is more of a fringe-level fighter than a true #1.

Triller is likely going to take a huge bath on the Teofimo-Kambosos fight, as it’s not expected to bring in more than a tiny trickle of PPV buys. Few fans want to see Teofimo beat up on the over-matched Kambosos.

It’ll be interesting to see if Triller or Matchroom Boxing win Tuesday’s purse bid because it would be a huge fight for one of them. Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has already said he’s going to bid on the Crawford-Porter fight.

If Hearn wins, it would make a lot of boxing fans happy because they’ll be able to see the fight on the DAZN app rather than shelling out $80 to watch it on FOX PPV or ESPN PPV.

“So as of now, we have the WBO welterweight title purse bid tomorrow for Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter. Flying under the radar are two WBC purse bids on Friday:

Artur Beterbiev-Marcus Browne for 175-pound title

Jaime Munguia-Sergiy Derevyanchenko middleweight title eliminator.

“Team Crawford and PBC have been negotiating with Top Rank but no deal yet. Still time before the purse bid to complete one,” said @MikeCoppinger.

“Champion Terence Crawford and challenger Shawn Porter will be held at 12:00 pm EST tomorrow, September 14th, at the WBO offices in San Juan. It will be transmitted live via the WBO’s Facebook page,” said WBO.