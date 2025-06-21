Video: Canelo Alvarez – Terence Crawford Unfiltered Showdown on Piers Morgan Uncensored

Boxing legend Terence Crawford believes he has a 70% chance of beating his rival Canelo Alvarez in their hotly-anticipated clash on September 13.

In an exclusive sit-down with Piers Morgan Uncensored, airing on YouTube this afternoon (Saturday, 5pm), Crawford was asked about his chances of winning boxing’s most eagerly anticipated fight in years.

During the candid interview, the pair also slammed the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout, labelling it “heart-breaking” and “sad”. Plus they were asked about Canelo’s failed drugs test, a shooting incident in Crawford’s past and much more…

Speaking about their chances of winning the fight and securing their legacies, Piers asks: “You are a hundred percent you are going to win?”

Crawford replies: “We are never 100%”

Piers: “What percentage are you?”

“I’m saying 70,” he answers.

A surprised Piers adds: “Really?… Two-thirds chance you’ll win?

“Of course,” he concludes.

The award-winning journalist then turns to Canelo Alvarez to probe him over how confident he is at the prospect of beating his rival, he laughs saying: “I guess I have that 30%, right? At least I have that 30%!”

Piers responds: “That’s quite a concession. I thought you would say 100%.”

“I only need a 1% chance. I don’t need much,” Canelo retorts.

Piers: “1% is all you need?… But do you have any doubt in your mind that you are going to beat him?”

Canelo: “No, I don’t, I have no doubt about it. Yeah of course! What do you want me to say?”

Piers: “Listen, it’s not me getting in the ring. All I know, one of you is going to lose… I want you to be honest.”

Canelo concludes: “I’m gonna win.”

On the controversial bout between Mike Tyson and influencer Jake Paul, the pair didn’t pull their punches.

Asked how he felt about Tyson getting in the ring at Piers’ age, Canelo confesses: “No, I hate that. Seeing him doing that kind of stuff, I feel sad as a fighter.”

Crawford echoed his sentiments, adding: “This guy, Jake Paul, no disrespect against him, I ain’t got nothing against him, but [he] can walk around today for the rest of his life and say, ‘I beat Iron Mike Tyson and it’s on my record’. That’s just heart-breaking.”

During the interview, which airs in full on Piers Morgan Uncensored’s YouTube channel this evening, the pair discuss their difficult childhoods, the up-coming clash, while Crawford also opens up about a shooting incident. The pair also joke about being able to kill Piers with one lethal punch.

On his failed drugs test, Canelo reveals he doesn’t “really care” about the controversy, which resulted in a six-month ban and was blamed on eating contaminated meat. Meanwhile, Crawford also wades into the issue.

Turning to Crawford, he then asks what he thinks of the incident, he reveals: “It’s a sad case that that happened, but, you know, in our fight, I just hope that none of that comes up.”

He also asked if the pair would be able to kill him with their bare hands. Quick to respond the fighters said it would be easy and only take one punch.

Crawford then adds: “How old are you?”

“60”, Piers replies.

“You’re going to sleep! He adds, ‘I’m 60’, you’re going to sleep”, Terence giggles, “We are talking about bare knuckles, you’re going to sleep!”

To watch the full interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored go to https://www.youtube.com/ PiersMorganUncensored