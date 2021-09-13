Let’s play Match-God. If you could see any fight you wanted, what would it be from today’s batch of good or great fighters? Forget the ongoing spray of awful ‘celebrity matches, ‘freak shows.’ Let’s concentrate on real fights – real, good fights.

Here are some massive, or potentially massive, fights we need to see over the next 12 months or so:

In no particular order:

Naoya Inoue Vs. John Riel Casimero

This bantamweight unification clash would absolutely be exciting. WBO champ Casimero has made a lot of noise in repeatedly calling out Inoue, and if the fight happens we will either see the Filipino warrior make good on his boast of crushing “The Monster,” or we will see Inoue starch another foe. Either way, this one is a fight to see.

Artur Beterbiev Vs. Dmitry Bivol

Both Russian light-heavyweights want a piece of the Canelo lottery payday (and who can really blame them?). But this 175 pound unification, between two absolute beasts – power, chin, amateur pedigree, desire, all-round ability – would be something special. Is there, though, any chance these two warriors who can seemingly do it all will ever fight one another?

Tyson Fury Vs. Anthony Joshua

Nuff said!

Teofimo Lopez Vs. Devin Haney

How good/great could Lopez be? How good/great might Haney go on to be? These two have swapped words and insults and if both guys can win their next fight, why shouldn’t they fight each other next? Both men have proven skill, but who WANTS it more?

Terence Crawford Vs. Errol Spence

Nuff said – part II!

Josh Taylor Vs. Teofimo Lopez

Who wins this one? Two potential greats, from different weight classes yet seemingly so equally matched otherwise, going at it in a true pound-for-pound showdown. What’s not to like? How massive would this one be, between two unbeaten champions?

Terence Crawford Vs. Shawn Porter

We are likely to get this one in November (fingers crossed) and, you know what – it will be special. We’ve been waiting for the longest time to see the gifted, slick, and punishing Crawford really tested. Guess what, Porter will give us what we want.

Kazuto Ioka Vs. Roman Gonzalez

This would be S for Special. Gonzalez, better known of course as “Chocolatito,” is coming off a thrilling war with Juan Francisco Estrada, a split decision loss, and he has unfinished business there maybe. Ioka, the current WBO super-flyweight champ, wants all the big names. If these two did fight, the action, the skill level, the sheer class, would likely be nothing but extraordinary.