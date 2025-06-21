Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre Predicts Terence Crawford’s Dominance Over Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, says Terence will win on September 13th because of his superior skills and Canelo Alvarez “knows how to lose.” He believes that Canelo’s two career defeats suggest that he’ll fall short against Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs).

Canelo’s two defeats came against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dmitry Bivol. Those two would have an excellent chance to beat Crawford as well if he fought the same version that Alvarez fought. Even now, unified light heavyweight champion Bivol would be too big and too strong for the 37-year-old Crawford.

Crawford Must Take Chances vs. Canelo

If Crawford is going to dethrone undisputed super middleweight champion Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs), he’s going to have to take chances to mix it up. The judges aren’t likely to give Crawford a decision win if he performs like he did in his last fight against Israil Madrimov last August. He looked average in that fight and was lucky the judges gave him a narrow decision.

“We haven’t lost yet. He has two losses. We know what to do to get that win,” said trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre to Fight Hub TV, talking about the unbeaten Terence Crawford knowing what to do to defeat the twice-beaten Canelo Alvarez on September 13th.

Canelo has fought far better opposition than Crawford. It’s difficult to picture Crawford beating Bivol, Gennadiy Golovkin, Miguel Cotto, and Mayweather when they were in their prime, when Alvarez fought them.

BoMac: Canelo Knows How to Lose

“He [Canelo] knows how to lose. When he gets to the point where he can’t win, he’ll finish the fight. I’m sure he will do more because this is Terence he’s fighting and not a William Scull. So, that’s what I’m expecting out of him. What he did in his last fight, I’m not worried about that.

“I’m not worried about all that. He’s been fighting once a year for the last couple of years [correction: Last five years since 2020],” said BoMac about Crawford’s inactivity. He’s been looking good ever since.”

Crawford has been able to fight once a year since 2020, largely due to the level of opposition. He’s not really fought anyone who wasn’t old, worn down, or just not that good. His last five opponents since 2020: Israil Madrimov, Errol Spence, David Avanesyan, Shawn Porter, and Kell Brook.

If Crawford had fought the last five years at 154, there’s a good chance he’d have lost if he had fought the talented opposition.