What Next For Canelo If He Beats Plant And Makes Good On His Goal Of Becoming Unified Champ At 168?

Canelo Alvarez is already the biggest star in the sport shy of the heavyweights, or maybe he isn’t so shy of the big men at all. There is no doubting Canelo’s Box-Office power, his enormous popularity, or his overall ability as an elite fighter. At age 31, Canelo has done plenty. The immediate next goal for the flame-haired warrior is to become (the first ever) undisputed super-middleweight champion.

All that stands in his way as far as that goes is Caleb Plant and his IBF belt. No disrespect to the unbeaten Plant – a smart boxer who seems just about unshakable in his utter belief that he will defeat Canelo in their November clash – but most everyone feels Canelo will do way with “Sweet Hands” in a similar manner to the way he did away with the equally slick and determined Billy Joe Saunders.

Canelo may or may not get the KO or stoppage in November, but Plant is, in the opinion of most experts/fans/pundits, going down. The question is, what then for Canelo? Should he beat Plant and be the holder of all four major belts at 168 pounds, will Canelo opt to stick around at the weight, or might he go back up to light-heavyweight in the hunt for further title glory? Or might Canelo even try his hand up at cruiserweight? This has been spoken of as a possibility; with some people, perhaps more prone to thinking in a far-fetched manner than the majority, even going as far as to say Canelo could go up to heavyweight!

If Canelo beats Plant and ticks that particular box, the only real fight left for him at 168 would be that third fight with Gennady Golovkin (remember him?). The two bitter rivals gave us two special fights at middleweight, but the final fight, if it happens, will be at super-middle. There really is nothing else worth staying at 168 for if you are a Canelo who has unified, you could say cleaned up, the weight division.

168 might be a stretch too far for the aging, naturally smaller GGG, but where else is he going to get such a massive payday? Does Canelo KO Golovkin if these two do meet again at 168?

Or maybe Canelo should be looking to cement his greatness with big, significant wins at 175? That win over Sergey Kovalev looks nice on Canelo’s resume; imagine what wins over Artur Beterbiev and/or Dmitry Bivol would look like (not forgetting Gilberto Ramirez, a man who really wants a shot at Canelo). Basically, it will be all up to Canelo if he beats Plant, as in as far as what he does next. Canelo calls the shots as it is. As the first-ever undisputed super-middleweight champion, Canelo will be able to call even more shots.

Is it possible Canelo, 56-1-2(38) never loses again before he finally retires?