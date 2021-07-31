Dimitry Bivol will have 6 weeks to train for Canelo Alvarez fight

If the fight gets made, Dimitry Bivol (18-0, 11 KOs) will have exactly six weeks to prepare for his September 18th fight with Canelo Alvarez. Promoter Eddie Hearn says he spoke to Canelo last Thursday night about different options for his next fight, and he concluded that Bivol is the guy he wants.

It will be hard for Bivol to get in six weeks for the fight, especially if he needs to meltdown to 168. It would be better for Canelo to meet Bivol at a catch-weight of 172 lbs if he wants to fight for his WBA 175-lb title.

Ideally, Canelo should agree to fight Bivol at the full weight for the light heavyweight division if he doesn’t want to take criticism from the boxing public for needing a handicap. Using a catch-weight or making Bivol come down to 168, it’ll make Canelo look weak.

Canelo wants to leave the sport one day with a great legacy, and that’s hard to do if he’s going to be using catch weights to gain an advantage over his opponents.

Fans are pleased that Canelo is looking in the direction of Bivol to replace Caleb Plant after their recent talks collapsed for the undisputed 168-lb clash on September 18th.

Taking on Bivol for his WBA 175-lb title is a pretty ballsy thing for Canelo to do, given that many fans view the Russian as the #1 fighter in the light heavyweight division.

It’s a debatable opinion, though, because just as many fans see IBF/WBC 175-lb champion Artur Beterbiev as the top dog in the division.

The only question that Hearn has is whether the Canelo-Bivol fight can take place on the September 18th date, as that would leave both fighters with only six weeks to train, with the final week being weight cutting.

If Canelo wants to challenge Bivol for his WBA light heavyweight title, he’s going to need to pack some weight on in a hurry, considering he’s going up against a guy that is a natural 175-pounder.

It’s going to be tough on the WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol if Canelo takes him up on his offer to come down to 168 for the contest. But with the money Bivol will make, he might not care.

“I think Dmitry Bivol’s the fight. He’s ready. We promote him, we’ve spoken to Vadim [Kornilov], his manager, and Andriy Rybinskiy, World Of Boxing, they want the fight, they’ve been looking for that breakout fight for some time,” said Hearn to iFL TV.

“I think it’s a really, really good fight, a tough fight. So, we’ll have to see.”

“I spoke to Saul last night a couple of times, and I think the decision is, do we go September 18th?” said Hearn. “But it’s seven weeks tomorrow, so it’s any day that decision.”